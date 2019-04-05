New season brings new offerings to Loch Lloyd

Cecil & Ray Homes and McCroskey Interiors’ newest masterpiece in Loch Lloyd will be the setting for PETOPIA, a fundraiser to benefit KC Pet Project, on April 25.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kanas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer. This spring marks the opening of a second gated entrance to the north of the community, providing convenient access to Holmes Road for residents and guests.

In addition to the unparalleled location are the variety of homes for sale and homesites available for buyers wanting to build; including two impressive waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the golf course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided living. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate. “We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes—whatever that may be. Buyers deserve to have a home that reflects the things they value in life.”

Loch Lloyd’s reputation as Kansas City’s finest resort-like community is well earned. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. In addition to these amenities, the clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues.

“The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings,” said Black. “A full social calendar ensures there is always a way to enjoy your time!”

The spring season also offers a number of charitable events in Loch Lloyd including Petopia, a benefit for KC Pet Project on Thursday, April 25, from 4-8 p.m. The event offers guests a first look at a luxe private estate home by Cecil & Ray Builders and McCroskey Interiors. The home features 6,000 square feet of transitional architecture and private outdoor living space surrounding a tranquil pool. The interior design and finishes incorporate the owners’ love of their pets and includes a “catio” with a 9-foot cat bridge, a soaring cat climbing tree, perching pods, tunnels, special dog turf and more!

In addition to touring this well-appointed home, guests at Petopia will enjoy cocktails and appetizers, as well as music by Drew Six. With bidding for over 25 silent auction items, including Royals Diamond Club tickets and parking, Top Golf gift certificates, treats from McLain’s Market, and Three Dog Bakery gift basket—there are options for everyone!

“The title sponsors including County Beverage, 435 Magazine, Mercedes Benz of KC, Classic Cleaning, Greg & Cindy Blessen, Cecil & Ray Homes, McCroskey Interiors and Loch Lloyd Real Estate, have joined with other underwriters and donors for this special evening to support the KC Pet Project—Kansas City’s largest no-kill pet shelter,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer for KC Pet Project. “Proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and the silent auction during the event all go to benefit KC Pet Project's new home at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care.”

To purchase tickets or donate, go to donate.kcpetproject.org/event/petopia-in-the-village-of-loch-lloyd/e223071.

Visit Loch Lloyd this spring to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!