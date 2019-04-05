Spring Parade of Homes incentives offered on final homes at Gatewood Villas

An open floor plan and rich architectural details create an inviting living space in the Rockwood plan at Gatewood Villas.

Tom French, a leader in developing and building maintenance-provided and single family communities, has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care. French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.

Gatewood Villas, situated at College Boulevard and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.

The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. Each open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room with box beam ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Several arched openings, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for casual elegance. Outdoor living areas take advantage of the secluded home site views. Front elevations feature stucco and stone, and homebuyers can choose from several elevation designs for each floor plan.

Only three additional lots remain in this community of stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas.

The builder is offering spring incentives on the current inventory of spec homes. Three homes are available now, showcasing the latest design elements and luxurious lifestyle residents enjoy. The model at 11247 S. Montclaire Drive is a Woodside plan now priced at $499,999. The builder will pay one year of the monthly maintenance HOA dues. It is Tour #279 on the Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily April 27 through May 12.

And for a limited time, receive free wrap screening on the deck plus the builder will pay one year of the monthly maintenance HOA dues on the Rockwood plan at 11235 S. Montclaire Drive!

11299 S Montclaire, a Rockwood plan priced at $570,309, is recently completed and ready for immediate occupancy for those who want or need to move soon.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Buyers have been so attracted to the carefree lock and leave lifestyle.”

Community amenities include lawn maintenance and snow removal for a low monthly fee.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net .