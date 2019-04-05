The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor Offers Incentives for Grand Opening

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor includes the highly desired Norwood, a spacious floor plan that includes a three-car garage. This spec home is located at 14705 Meadow Lane and includes many upgrades that will surely delight the buyer.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor, marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke. Nestled in southern Leawood, the quaint subdivision is located at 148th Street and Kenneth Road and is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley Schools.

This boutique-style subdivision features a collection of 30 spacious, maintenance-provided lots situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and all just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse, pool, workout facility, sports court with tennis and basketball, a stocked fishing pond and nature walking trails. Each lot has been carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous two- and three-car garages and reverse 1 1/2-story floor plans, many of which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor are exclusively built by two celebrated homebuilders: Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes, and Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes of Allure Luxury Homes.

As part of the community grand opening, our builders are kicking off their “Make Your Life Easy” promotion. Complete a contract on a home currently under construction by April 30 and the builder will give you up to a $10,000 value in concessions. These include (but aren’t limited to) staging your home to help you receive top dollar, packing and moving costs, hauling away unwanted items from your current home, buyer closing costs and/or HOA dues for one year from the closing date, or upgrading features in your new villa. To see a complete list of items that buyers can choose from, please visit our website LTMVillas.com or our Facebook page, Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor.

The villas offer spacious open living, high ceilings, and feature a variety of handcrafted finishes. To meet the high demand of one-floor living, our design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience, creating an uncompromised interior flow, flawlessly connecting all the major living components.

Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed around 3,200 square feet of generous living space including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a zero-entry shower and spacious closet. Many plans offer an attached laundry room. In addition, each plan includes a private, main-level flex room that can be used as a second bedroom or an office depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances, as well as an abundant living room with a beautiful hand-laid fireplace as the focal point. This inviting space is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered lanai.

All plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private bathroom. The extensive lower level space affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, an entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire.

One of our model homes is the popular Norwood floor plan, located at 2401 W. 146th Street. It’s no surprise this gorgeous home is already reserved. Interior features include a desired spacious foyer with wood beams on the ceiling, a stunning switchback staircase, and many additional “easy living” elements including a main-floor laundry room, which give this home the convenience of luxurious one-floor living. The living room boasts a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and towering windows, and outside, a covered lanai is enhanced by a second stone fireplace. Upon descending the foyer’s switchback stairs, the lower level features a comfortable family room with a custom entertaining bar and generously sized third and fourth bedrooms, all of which add to the spacious and gratifying feeling of this home.

Although designed as a three-bedroom home with additional unfinished space in the lower level, Allure Luxury Homes built this model home with a fourth bedroom in the lower level to show buyers how they could increase their living space.

Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes and Allure Luxury Homes have several homes that showcase an array of floor plans and are in various phases of construction, all of which are available for purchase. Additionally, prospective buyers can select from several available homesites. Each contract includes time with an interior decorator to help you make your home exactly how you dream. The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly and take advantage of this rare opportunity.