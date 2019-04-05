Buy a home & give back all at the same time.

Summit Homes, Kansas City’s largest new home builder and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, partnered with Children’s Mercy to build a Home for Little Heroes. The 2019 Home for Little Heroes is located in the premier Reserve at Ravenwood, a Summit Homes community in Olathe, Kansas. This expansive 5,437 square foot, contemporary farmhouse, is situated on an estate-size lot.

Did you know you can purchase a custom designed home and help make a big donation to Children's Mercy all at once? It's true, but you must act fast.

Summit Homes, Kansas City’s largest new home builder and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, partnered with Children’s Mercy to build a Home for Little Heroes. All proceeds from the sale; current listing price, $799,950, will benefit Children's Mercy. Summit Homes’ network of trade partners donated their labor and materials, which ensured the home was built at zero cost.

Let's talk about this show-stopper of a home.

The Home for Little Heroes is located at 20602 W 120th Terrace in Olathe, Kansas within the Reserve of Ravenwood community. The expansive 5,437 square foot, contemporary farmhouse, is situated on an estate-size lot. The heavy contrasts of dark accents against a white backdrop with peaked gables and a large wrap-around porch provide a modern twist on the rustic elegance of a traditional farmhouse. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a charming library, spacious designer chef’s kitchen, sunroom with a covered patio, a second-level loft and a finished basement.

Reserve at Ravenwood offers its homeowners access to the award-winning Olathe School District, Olathe Northwest Highschool. Plus, with close access to K7 and K10 Highway, it’s a breeze for commuters. The community’s new pool and amenity complex opens at the end of May, just in time for summer fun.

Through the generosity of Helen Bartlett, owner of Refined Interior Staging Solutions, Summit Homes can showcase this spectacular home with furniture and decor that complement the home's features. By staging the home, potential home buyers can visualize the space, leading to a quick sale and funds Children's Mercy can use for families in need.

This home will be featured during the Spring Parade of Homes, but you have a chance to view now! The home will be open to the public for a special open house on Saturday, April 13, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday, April 14, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. For a private showing or additional information, please contact Summit Homes’ New Home Specialist at 816-326-2909.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MERCY KANSAS CITY

Founded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the fourth time in a row, Children’s Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to fewer than seven percent of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. Its faculty of more than 700 pediatric subspecialists and researchers across more than 40 subspecialties are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research, and educating the next generation of pediatric subspecialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children’s Mercy provides medical care to every child who passes through its doors, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. For more information about Children’s Mercy and its research, visit childrensmercy.org. For breaking news and videos, follow us on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT SUMMIT HOMES

Summit Homes is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. In 2016, Summit joined Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Summit actively supports numerous organizations committed to helping children and those unable to help themselves, including Children’s Mercy Hospital, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Hope Haven of Cass County and Harvesters: The Community Food Network. To learn more about Summit Homes, visit summithomeskc.com.