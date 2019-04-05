Gleason Glen and Hills of Forest Creek’s magic capture homeowners’ imaginations.

Hills of Forest Creek’s Destin EX, similar to this floor plan, is available for immediate purchase (and can be built in other Rodrock Homes communities). The home’s generous kitchen opens onto the great room, creating space for memorable family gatherings and entertaining ($485,500).

When Whitney and Michael Zamora’s Shawnee home sold last November after being on the market for one day, they were faced with the daunting challenge presented by a hot real estate market.

“We needed a home, now,” Whitney Zamora said.

The couple wanted to stay in the western suburbs and had specific requirements for both a neighborhood and a new home.

“Quick highway access for Michael and me and a reverse-style floor plan were high priorities,” she said. “Our real estate agent showed us the Dillon in Gleason Glen online and we immediately fell in love.”

Designed for family living. The love affair with Gleason Glen blossomed when Whitney and Michael visited the quiet Rodrock Homes community in Lenexa and discovered a neighborhood with a centrally located park and resort-style pool; a bonus was the small farms scattered in the area where they could buy fresh eggs and produce and pick berries with their two young daughters.

But it was the Dillon, a reverse plan and former model with a functional and a spacious, open layout designed for a growing family, that captured their imagination. Located on a cul-de-sac, the home had every bit of the “wow” factor important to Whitney.

“The little details throughout the home added up to what we envisioned would accommodate the next chapter in our lives,” she said. “The coffered ceiling, stylish light fixtures and high-quality woodwork were just the beginning of the home’s attention to detail.”

Moving into Gleason Glen three days after Christmas, the Zamora’s were thrilled with their unexpected holiday gift.

“We really had no idea where our next home would be after our home sold so fast, but Gleason Glen is exactly what we wanted,” Whitney Zamora said. “Now that spring is here, we’re enjoying the park and all of the families and kids. Summer can’t get here fast enough — we’re anxious to enjoy the community’s pool, too.”

Close to award-winning schools. Proximity to an acclaimed school district was another Zamora family must-have. Gleason Glen is a short three-minute drive to Mize Elementary School and Mill Creek Middle School in the highly ranked DeSoto Unified School District.

“Gleason Glen combines affordable pricing, Rodrock’s impeccable design standards, community amenities and excellent schools,” said Judy Zimmerman, Gleason Glen community manager. “Rodrock has a well-deserved reputation of building beautiful homes where style meets function in distinctive communities with convenient access to everything that’s important — schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.”

Valerie McClaskey of MAC Homes and a ReeceNichols real estate agent, notes the quality of homes available in Gleason Glen.

“The homes are a great value and the community is minutes away from abounding Lenexa amenities,” she said. “You always know that buyers purchasing a Rodrock Home will always get something a little extra-special, with a more custom feel.”

Move into Gleason Glen by summer. Current inventory in the Lenexa community includes a move-in ready, two-story Irving ($462,000). The stunning four-bedroom, two-story home features a main level study, cozy great room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves, formal dining room and gourmet-equipped kitchen with an adjoining butler’s pantry. The upper level boasts a relaxing master suite, laundry room with access from the master’s walk-in closet and main hallway and three more bedrooms and two baths.

Just in time for pool season, several homes are slated for completion in 30 – 45 days, like The Weston, a two-story, four-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac ($365,000) and a two-story, four-bedroom Irving also on a cul-de-sac ($435,500), among others. Gleason Glen has three remaining home sites, including two walk-outs.

Another gem in the western suburbs: Hills of Forest Creek. Beyond its innovative, well-built homes, Rodrock’s Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee is a community brimming with personality, unique outdoor amenities and convenience to top-notch schools.

“This community attracts buyers for a variety of reasons, and a primary benefit for families is the nearby DeSoto school district,” said Cindy Newson, a ReeceNichols real estate agent and Hills of Forest Creek community manager. “We also have in-community access to Clear Creek Trail, which links homeowners directly to one of the city’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail. Walkers, joggers, bikers, hikers, and even equestrian lovers enjoy the great outdoors nearly year-round on this unusual expanse of nature in the city.”

Swim season at Hills of Forest Creek is enhanced by the sparkling pool, pool house and play area.

“And not only do our floor plans offer something for everyone, this community has a genuine neighborly feel — neighbors become friends for life,” Newson said. “You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Move-in ready, 30-day close. If you’re looking for a place to call home by Mother’s Day, several Hills of Forest Creek are available, like the Destin EX — a two-story, five-bedroom beauty on a cul-de-sac ($485,500) with a seamless, open floor plan perfect for busy family lifestyles. The home has a well-appointed kitchen with quartz countertops, a daylight basement and level yard. The two-story, five- bedroom Lancaster III is an additional move-in ready home with a covered patio and backyard that backs up to greenspace ($498,000),

Get inspired —visit Gleason Glen and Hills of Forest Creek today from noon to 5 p.m. With new homes ready for quick move-in and desirable home sites for from-scratch builds, make plans to visit these two popular communities ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes, when traffic is expected to be brisk and demand for these homes high. And don’t worry — if you can’t make it today, Gleason Glen and Hills of Forest Creek are open all week, with community managers ready to answer your questions.