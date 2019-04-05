Forest View features verdant views, quiet streets, top builders

The Fink family was drawn to the distinctive lots and nature-filled views of Rodrock Development’s Forest View, which is located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street. Their backyard vista is absolutely amazing!

There is something distinctive that sets Rodrock Development’s Forest View apart from other new-home communities, and that difference resonated immediately with the Fink family.

“We loved the character of the neighborhood,” Kristen Fink says. “The established trees, the varied wildlife, and the broad range of residents—from young families to retirees. And we like that the community is tucked a little out of the way.”

Located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, the neighborhood is truly a world apart. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits atop a gently winding boulevard, past a cascading 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery.

The unique setting allows for some absolutely incredible home sites. “We built our home in 2018 and really enjoy the privacy of our lot and its views,” Kristen says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

But quiet streets and peaceful scenery don’t mean that Forest View residents are likewise reserved. Kristen quickly got involved with the neighborhood Bunko group and “has had a lot of fun with that. And our two girls are getting to know friends in the area. With the schools so close, it makes it easier. We’re right by Forest View Elementary and Mission Trail Middle School. And the girls are excited about attending the new Olathe West High School in a few years.”

“Nature-filled views, quality homebuilders, away from the hustle and bustle—Forest View has it all,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “We have little traffic and 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which brings with it safety and socializing for all ages. The warmer weather has homebuyers out in droves, but fortunately we have a number of homes ready to tempt even the most discerning buyer.”

Crown Builders is offering the 2-story Jacqueline on a cul-de-sac lot backing to green space. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, formal dining, Great Room with fireplace, and huge center-island kitchen, the home wows with upgrades galore—including ship lap, barn door, and designer lighting. And the covered patio is ready and waiting to make the most of the summer months and the home’s fabulous views.

Meanwhile, Roeser Homes is putting the finishing touches on its beautiful Bailey 2 story in the Estates of Forest View featuring formal dining and living room, and a 2-story hearth with floor-to-ceiling stone-accented fireplace. The master suite boasts an impressive atrium-style entry into an amazing bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, fireplace, and spa-like bath that will leave buyers in awe.

“And James Engle Custom Homes is offering its popular Emery reverse 1.5 story on a walkout lot,” adds community manager Cyndi Clothier. “This 4-bedroom, 3-bath beauty is loaded with extras, and the lower level is perfect for entertaining, with a granite wet bar, spacious rec room that walks out to the patio, and two extra bedrooms and bath.”

Finally, Prieb Homes has completed 2 5-bedroom, 4-bath, 2-story abodes in the Hills of Forest View. Both offer gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining, and Great Rooms with a wall of windows leading into the center-island kitchen. Each offers a fifth bedroom/office conveniently located off the kitchen and the most sumptuous of master suites.

“Also, Prieb just completed the 4-bedroom, 3-bath Dakota reverse 1.5 story located on a gorgeous walkout wooded lot,” adds Linda. “It offers the finest open-concept living with tons of light!”

A number of other homes are close to completion, including 3 reverse 1.5-stories backing to wooded park area. Several other homes are at the stage where lucky homebuyers can personalize the finishes.

“And, there’s more to come!” says Linda. “Forest View boasts an impressive amenity package, including a large zero-entry pool, water park, playground, volleyball, and picnic area. And it’s home to an active Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly activities including spring egg hunts, Memorial weekend pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, and more.”

All of these added extras—coupled with quality construction by the area’s top builders—help ensure Forest View is filled with not just houses but homes. Drive past the neighborhood’s serene entry and discover just how different a community can be.

...