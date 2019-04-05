Two exceptional builders creating maintenance provided lifestyle at Staley Hills Villas

Staley Hills Villas offers a variety of spacious ranch and reverse 1 1/2-story floor plans built by Ernst Brothers Construction and Summit Homes.

A variety of single family villa homes are now available in Staley Hills Villas, the newest option for maintenance provided living in Kansas City’s Northland.

Sandy Maag, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Staley Hills Villas co-community manager, has seen a trend towards those seeking maintenance provided homeownership.

“Villa living was once seen as something just for retirees or empty-nesters,” explains Maag. “However, a growing number of young professionals and young families are looking at maintenance provided homes as a way to free up more time to focus on their career or family or both. The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage.”

Ernst Brothers Home Construction and Summit Homes are offering a collection of well-appointed ranch and reverse 1 1/2 story floor plans ranging from approximately 1,400 to over 2,000 square feet. The homes are designed to include spacious living areas, two to four bedrooms, and excellent storage throughout, with many situated on walkout lots with greenspace or tree line views. For those who want or need to move soon, two move-in ready homes are currently available to tour, plus another is approximately 90 days out, and several others are at various stages of construction. Prices start in the low $300,000s.

The Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily April 27 through May 12, will feature Tour #176 at 11129 N. Euclid Avenue. Built by Ernst Brothers, the New Bridge is a reverse 1 1/2 story on a walkout homesite backing to trees listed at $369,000. With three bedrooms and 2 ½ baths on the main level, it has an unfinished basement that could easily be completed to suit the new owner’s desires. Be sure to add it to your must-see list.

“Ernst Brothers and Summit Homes understand what finishes villa buyers are looking for and what features are important in this style of home,” said Maag. “Special attention has been given to the layout and design of each villa to ensure features such as granite countertops, hardwood floors and ample entertaining and storage space are included.”

A stone and masonry front façade requirement and lush landscaping add to the curb appeal of homes throughout the neighborhood.

“This is a small neighborhood, where the residents have a sense of community,” noted Darnell Blacklock, co-community manager. “Home owners receive lawn, irrigation and snow clearing services for a low additional monthly fee. Residents have been attracted to the maintenance provided lifestyle, especially after the harsh winter we just had.”

Staley Hills Villas residents will enjoy a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with full access to the neighborhood’s crystal-clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails, and two dramatic water features bordering the community’s southern entrance. Anne Garney Park is just a short walk across N. Woodland Ave. and includes a large playground and additional walking trails.

Situated north of MO-152 off N. Woodland Avenue and Shoal Creek Parkway, Staley Hills Villas is part of the larger Staley Hills community. The neighborhood is close to many conveniences such as Zona Rosa and has excellent access to major highways, Kansas City International Airport and downtown Kansas City.

“This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past few years, fueled mostly by its accessibility to some of the area’s major employers and inclusion in the attendance boundaries of North Kansas City School District’s Staley High School,” said Maag.

Model home hours are Tuesday 1-5 pm, Wednesday through Sunday 12-5 pm and Monday by appointment. Hours will be extended to 11am to 6pm during the Parade.

Staley Hills is a master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas located on 138 acres in Kansas City, Missouri. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.