“Ready now” new homes in south Overland Park

Nearing completion is Don Julian Builders’ award-winning Brookridge II ranch reverse, located at 13009 W. 168th St. The home features a covered deck, a finished walkout basement with a full bar and backs to green space with spectacular views. Enjoy over 3,700 square feet of finished luxury living space with 30-day completion, priced at $699,900 and open today until 5 p.m.

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill has homes available for spring deliveries from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies.

The new model home row for phase IV is located on Bradshaw Street just north of 173rd Street and features updated and new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Suma Design & Construction, Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction. A full opening is scheduled for April, and model homes are open now for viewing, including two award-winning homes.

Comerio Corporation showcases their Varese 1½-story furnished model home, located at 17300 Noland St., with today’s latest finishes. Also, Encore Homes by Casa Bella features their award-winning Stanton reverse 1½-story furnished model home, located at 17221 Bradshaw St., in an updated color design. Both homes are open daily until 5 p.m.

The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is enhanced by the current success of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in this phase is from the $90,000s to $140,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites continue to be available for reservations. Development of phase V lots has also begun, with additional new homesites available by April and located immediately to the south of the phase IV model homes. Homesites are priced from the upper $80,000s to the $130,000s and available for reservations now. Prospective buyers interested in the new homesites should visit the Chapel Hill information office at 17141 Bradshaw St., which is open daily until 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill Estates’ phase IV features an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2019. Also, new, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”

A sampling of Chapel Hill’s currently available homes includes:

Encore Building Company’s award-winning Stanton reverse 1½-story is available at 16805 Bradshaw with a 30-day delivery, priced at $549,900. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $544,900, and can close within 30 days.

James Engle Custom Homes’ ever-popular Emery reverse 1½-story features a brand-new front elevation with a modern flair located at 16813 Bradshaw. This home is for sale at $490,000 and available for a 30-day closing.

A newly expanded Timberland 1½-story home from NewMark Homes features a new first floor office/study. This home is available for sale at 12905 W. 172nd St. for $534,900. NewMark also has a Hampton VI reverse available at 16700 Haskins, priced at $479,950, and a Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to a community tree preserve and greenspace. Parkview Homes KC also has a Riviera 1½-story home at 13017 W. 170th St., priced at $469,000. There’s still time to select personalized interior finishes on this home if you act quickly.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 12815 W. 172nd Terrace, priced at $466,750. A second Capri is nearing completion at 17221 Parkhill St. and is priced at $463,250. The Riley II two-story is also available at 17309 Noland St. for $479,175.

Roeser Homes has two available homes with 30-day closings available. The award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and priced at $552,544. The new Porter 1½-story is located at 17020 Hauser St. and priced at $519,283.

Don Julian Builders offers two award-winning Brookridge II ranch reverse homes, each with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St. and 12908 W. 172nd St. priced at $699,900 each.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St. with 30-day availability, priced at $478,430.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II reverse and the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17308 Noland St. and 17313 Noland St., priced at $499,990 and $569,000, respectively.

A portfolio of other available homes is under construction with prices from the mid-$400,000s. Builders include Prohaska Homes, Doyle Construction, Ryan Homes, Comerio Corporation, JFE Construction, Bickimer Homes and Eastwood Homes. Contact the Chapel Hill office or visit the website for updates on these builders and floor plans.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.