The 22nd Annual NARI Remodeled Homes Tour: Five reasons remodeling can inspire

As spring comes to its fullest power, homeowners start to get the itch--to freshen things up, look for new ideas, and dream of what a perfect home would look like. While there are many options for inspiration, from home shows to parades of new construction, only one encourages you to reimagine your current space--the 22nd Annual NARI Remodeled Homes Tour, presented by Kansas City NARI.
For just $20, you’ll gain access to 12 homes around the city on April 13 and 14, all of which have one thing in common--they feature rooms or sometimes entire dwellings that have been reimagined, revamped, and renewed. At each location, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with the expert remodeling contractors and designers that have transformed real homes into dream homes.
Every entry on the Remodeled Homes Tour is a real home, lived in and loved. These are homes and projects that homeowners were so happy with that they can’t wait to show them off. Knowing that the projects that these homeowners envisioned came to fruition is an encouragement for visitors to do the same.
You’ll meet the people that made these projects happen. Not only will you interact with some of the homeowners, but the remodeling contractors as well. The Remodeled Homes Tour is the best place to meet NARI professional contractors. Often vendors will also be available to chat so you can meet the craftsmen that can transform your home.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Rather than seeing pristine new construction, visitors can see how remodeling can fit into an existing residence. Walking through the ‘after’ photo can show visitors how impactful a one-room project can be or display how the bones of a home can support a full house remodel. The Remodeled Homes Tour is all about transformation.
Visitors can ask real questions about planning, budgeting, and scheduling. How long will a project take? What kind of investment should be expected? How invasive will remodeling be to your family’s life?
See a variety of projects. Instead of seeing only kitchens, only baths, or only outdoor living, there’s a wide variety to see on this year’s tour. From a kitchen remodel to a sunroom addition to several whole-house remodels, there’s plenty of variety to spark the imagination.
Not only will the Remodeled Homes Tour inspire you in your projects, but it also helps you give back. A portion of the proceeds from the tour benefits Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City ReStore, a source for home building materials. All the proceeds from ReStore benefit those in the program, meaning that as you remodel your home, you are also helping develop your community as well.
NARI Remodeled Homes Tour
Preorder your tickets online for a discounted rate of $18 at RemodeledHomesTourKC.com. You can also purchase tickets in cash or by check on the day of the event. Homes are open on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comments