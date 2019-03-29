New phase at The Greens of Prairie Highlands offers stunning views

The new phase of The Greens at Prairie Highlands in Olathe is opening soon. And this phase includes some of the most desirable homesites. All 64 lots will back up to the landscaped greenspace or rolling landscape of the Prairie Highlands Golf Course. Each lot has great privacy and wonderful views.
SAB Homes will be the exclusive builder in the exciting new phase of this golf course community. Since 1989, SAB Homes has been building beautiful, distinctive, single-family and multi-family homes with long-lasting value throughout the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Owner Scott Bamesberger’s extensive construction experience, keen sense of value, design and quality, as well as a strict organizational code, have made it possible for SAB Construction to focus on the positive aspects of the home building process for its customers. Scott’s favorite quote is: “Quality is never an accident… it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction and skillful execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives.”
Buyers will find ten different floor plans to choose from, each one highlighting a wealth of upscale living options and features, and each can be customized to reflect your needs and wants. As a design/build construction company, SAB Construction has more flexibility in home design and building style than ordinary homebuilders.
“If a one-of-a-kind home is what you have in mind, our in-house team of design experts will develop a home that will be as unique as you are,” said Adrienne Morfeld, marketing and warranty manager.
Prospective buyers can tour the Redland model home, a Silver American Dream Award winner from the 2018 Spring Parade and Distinctive Plan & Design in the 2018 Fall Parade. A four bedroom, three and a half bath two story plan, the Redland is perfect for entertaining with a notably large kitchen. On the main floor, you’ll find a study, great room with built-ins flanking the fireplace, a breakfast nook and a covered deck. Upstairs, an open loft provides great bonus space. The master bedroom suite is grand with a four-piece bathroom and a walk-in closet. The laundry room includes a folding counter for convenience.
“The space is used very creatively, with nooks and crannies and storage areas,” noted Joanne Attebery, onsite sales agent with ReeceNichols. “There is not any wasted space.”
The Stratoga, which will be featured in the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes in April, is also available to be toured. Featuring a main level master suite, open and spacious is what the Stratoga is all about. The tall ceilings, oversize trio of windows and fireplace wall make a stunning statement in the great room. The chef has plenty of room to spread out, while everyone gathers round the large island. The breakfast nook and formal dining room offer additional entertaining space. At the garage entry is a mudbench to catch clutter and a powder room.
“SAB Homes includes so many amenities in the base price,” said Attebery. “They include what most others would consider upgrades.”
For those who want or need to move soon, several homes are underway at various stages of construction, including two expanded Stratogas, a Manchester plan with a three car garage, and a Westhampton with a three car garage, among others. For those who act quickly, modifications and finish selections may still be made. SAB Homes has two designers on staff to help guide homebuyers through the process of choosing everything from their color schemes to lighting, plumbing fixtures, patterns and textiles, and other interior and exterior details.
Conveniently located in Southern Johnson County just west of 7 Highway and 143rd Street near Lake Olathe, residents also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences, and are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.
For homeowners with children, The Greens of Prairie Highlands is located within the award-winning Olathe School District. Amenities include a community pool and future walking trail.
“Nestled around the Prairie Highlands Golf Course, you will find this amazing subdivision in which you get the feel of the country and just minutes away from shops, stores and highway access,” said Attebery. “Having enough seclusion to be peaceful and tranquil, and not having to deal with day-do-day traffic, The Greens at Prairie Highlands has a retreat feel with the benefits of a city.”
The Greens of Prairie Highlands
Location: Model home 14504 S. St. Andrews Avenue, Olathe
Price: Current Phase homes start in the upper $300,000s. New Phase homes start in the low $400,000s
Hours: Model and sales center open Friday through Sunday, 1-4 pm, and by appointment
Contact: Joanne Attebery 913.206.2751
Website: www.sabhomes.com
