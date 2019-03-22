Home do you home? Find Ways to Make Home Truly Yours During the Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show

Spring is in the air and with it, the energy to envision your dream home. What better place to do that than the 71st Annual Greater Kansas City Home and Lifestyle Show? Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, this year’s show has something for everyone and benefits their community partner, Veteran’s Community Project, as well.
This year, the Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show is bringing home buyers and DIYers into the future with their five-room Smart Home built by Patriot Homes. With a Tesla in the garage, complete with charging station, and smart solutions in each room, you’ll have the opportunity to see exactly how easy life can be. Let a robot mow the yard, ask your bathroom mirror for the weather, and build a grocery list in the fridge door —it’s all a reality with innovative technology.
The Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show is all about inspiration, which is why this year’s headliner is such a perfect fit. Bethenny Frankel, the self-made businesswoman, TV producer, natural foods chef, multiple New York Times bestselling author, mother, and star of The Real Housewives of New York City will speak on March 23 and 24.
Not only will she let audiences in on what life is like balancing work and home, but they will also have the chance to ask questions. As a guest shark on Shark Tank and the founder of Skinnygirl, Frankel has an eye for good design and endless creativity. Want even more interaction? VIP meet and greet tickets are available. For $35, you’ll receive reserved front-row seating, as well as the chance to meet Frankel and have your photo taken with her.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
For those that enjoy meeting hometown celebrities, Tamara Day of the DIY Network’s Bargain Mansions will be speaking on March 23 and 24. She made a name for herself by finding large, neglected houses and transforming them into the homes they were meant to be through her company, Growing Days. She will let patrons know what it’s like behind the camera when renovating a large project on a tight time budget while millions are watching.
Presenting sponsor Makita will be on site, ready to show what their line of pro-tools can do. With more than 200 different applications, you’ll find exactly the right tool for the job with exclusive deals only found during the show.
To kick things off, come to the show on Friday for happy hour. For $20, you’ll enjoy admission to the show, eight local beers, four wines, and the music of Lost Wax as you shop the latest trends in home décor.
Not only is the Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show a great place for inspiration for the home, but for the heart as well. Its charitable partner, Veteran’s Community Project, will be on hand with one of its tiny homes. These homes help veterans in transition get back on their feet when they need it most. One dollar of every ticket purchased online will benefit VCP, as will the proceeds from the Parade of Playhouses. Find the perfect playhouse, bid and win and your dollars will help a veteran in need.
It’s time to freshen up your home or dream of something brand new. Let the Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show help! Buy your tickets at KCHomeShow.com.
Where: Bartle Hall Convention Center
301 West 13th Street, Kansas City, MO. 64105
When: Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24, 2019
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KCHomeShow.com.
Comments