Stonebridge keeps homeowners coming back for more

There’s a community so distinctive that it’s the first—and last—stop thousands of homebuyers make. And there’s a neighborhood so popular among residents, they convince family and friends to move there. This is Stonebridge, one of Rodrock Development’s most family-friendly communities in the company’s remarkable 35-plus-year history.
Comprised of four neighborhoods—Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Village—the greater Stonebridge community offers incomparable price points, unparalleled amenities, and unmatched value protection, ideally situated between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street.
Jessica Jasa sees the benefits of Stonebridge both as a resident and a realtor with Reece Nichols. Her family moved into Stonebridge Meadows some 6 years ago, enabling her to share firsthand all the things she loves about the community with others.
“It was really important for us to find a community where we could raise our young kids with families who had children of similar ages,” Jessica says. “We feel so lucky we found Stonebridge!”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Jessica immediately joined Rodrock Developments’ one-of-a-kind Moms’ Council, which plans year-round events—such as Easter Egg Hunts and 4th of July Bike Parades—that help new neighbors get to know each other and have fun, all while fostering a sense of community.
“I enjoyed meeting lots of neighbors through these events and working together to coordinate gatherings for the community,” Jessica says. “Our kids look forward to these events every year, but their favorites are probably the Halloween party and the Holiday Sleigh Ride.”
Before long, Jessica’s brother moved into Stonebridge Trails. And her love of the community helped the Mandrick family select their second home in Stonebridge Meadows—a new construction that better suited the family’s needs.
“The location and price point originally drew us to Stonebridge as newlyweds with plans to start a family,” Lauren says. “But thanks to the addition of four little ones in less than 4 years, we soon needed more space.”
But the Mandricks loved their neighborhood…so much so, the family opted to purchase another home—in the same community!
“We chose to remain for so many reasons,” Lauren says. “The neighborhood is safe, the school district is excellent, plus the Stonebridge events have become holiday traditions for our family. We love the close-knit, family-feel our neighborhood provides, the amenities are great, and the homes are beautiful. We could not justify moving out of Stonebridge when this community provides all we want for our family.”
And the Mandricks are far from alone in choosing to buy a second time within the Stonebridge community. The Brenner family did just the same, having recently moved from Stonebridge Trails into Stonebridge Park after 6 years.
“Since our kids were rooted in the schools and we had such a vast network of friends in the area, we didn’t want to leave the Stonebridge area,” Mindy Brenner explains. “The transition to our new home was super easy. We love our new home, love that our roots are still growing, and we are still part of Stonebridge, the community we are proud to call home.”
And in a fun twist of fates? Mindy’s parents ended up buying Lauren’s original house in Stonebridge Meadows—proving that Stonebridge is absolutely made for families.
In fact, each Stonebridge neighborhood is linked via a trail system, offering residents an easy way to make use of the extended development’s four pools, various playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities. Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award. Woodland Spring Middle School is under construction and is projected to open in August 2019.
“Stonebridge is a special place to live,” Jessica says. “We truly call our neighbors friends, and there’s so much support across the neighborhoods for day-to-day life and keeping an eye on everyone’s kids. We’re lucky to have beautiful homes, amazing schools, and fantastic amenities...but the sense of community we have here is unparalleled.”
Stonebridge Meadows
Location: 16525 S. Parkwood Street
Prices: Homes from $370,000 to $430,000; home sites from $63,950 to $84,950.
Contact: Mike Slaven, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-829-5813, stonebridgemeadows@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-meadows
Stonebridge Park
Location: 165th and Black Bob Road, Olathe
Prices: Homes from $400,000 plus
Contact: Ed Stephenson and Abby Young, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-768-4800, StonebridgePark@Rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-park
Stonebridge Trails
Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len
Prices: Homes from $375,000 to $450,000; home sites low $70,000’s
Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com
Comments