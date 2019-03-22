Oak Run offers specials on distinctive homes in serene and peaceful setting

Centrally located in Southern Johnson County near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, Oak Run features the most affordable homes in Johnson County built by Johnnie Adams Homes, who, for almost 15 years, has earned quite a reputation for building affordable, innovative floor plans all over the Kansas City metro area.
Prospective buyers will find seven different floor plans perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size, each one highlighting a wealth of upscale living options and features.
Oak Run has home sites to start from the ground up, or for those buyers who need to move soon, four homes are available for occupancy within thirty days. Twelve spec homes are at basement stage with time to still pick out all your selections for countertops, carpet, tile, and paint.
One of the most popular plans is the Greystone, a stunning reverse 1-1/2-story design with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This plan, starting at $323,300, encompasses 2,016 square feet of living space and also features two spacious living rooms and a 3-car garage.
Oak Run has two true ranch plans, the Coronado and Austin, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry all on the main level with basement for future finish out starting out at only $330,140.
Another favorite is the Ashland two-story plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, and 3 car garages from $275,950.
The Northbend ll, priced from $354,950 and up, features a gorgeous two-story, 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level, which buyers can experience at the community’s model home. Downstairs you will find an optional finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room.
“Johnnie’s innovative floor plans and exceptional quality homes are far from cookie cutter, each one offering numerous unique interior and exterior features coupled with distinctive, custom touches to suit any buyer’s particular needs, desires, or lifestyle,” said JW Snell, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Another distinguishing factor for buyers here is that although prices in the area continue to rise, Oak Run buyers get more house and community for the money.”
To help buyers with closing costs or upgrades, Oak Run is offering a special “Hometown Heroes $2,000 Off Incentive” in honor of the commitment made by active/retired servicemen and women, law enforcement, firefighters, nurses/EMTs/medical field, and school district employees to our country and local metro communities.
“This special incentive represents a significant savings,” Snell said, “and we are honored to be able to help those who have proudly served our country and community when trying to buy or upgrade a home.”
Community amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For homeowners with children, Oak Run is located within the award-winning Olathe School District.
Residents here also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences 5-6 minutes away, are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, and within 35-45 minutes of downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.
“When you look at the overall picture, including the location, scenic setting, wide array of floor plans, wealth of upscale options at an already affordable price, and the special incentive for our hometown heroes, you just can’t beat Oak Run,” said Snell. “We encourage prospective buyers to come and see all that Oak Run has to offer and consider making the community their new home in the new year!”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st Street. Then one-half mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the upper-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or JW Snell at 979-587-2956.
Email: jw@jwsnell.com
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
