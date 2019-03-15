How You Home: Tamara Day invites you in at the Greater Kansas City Home and Lifestyle Show

How do you make your space feel like a home? That’s the question that the 71st Annual Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, wants to help you answer. With some familiar faces and lots of new ideas, this year’s show promises to be fun for the whole family.
The Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show is always at the forefront when it comes to the latest innovations and freshest trends in home décor, remodeling and building. This year, the show welcomes back one of their own to the stage--DIY Network star and Kansas City native Tamara Day.
If you’re familiar with Day’s popular flipping show, Bargain Mansions, then you know that Tamara has truly invested in the Kansas City community. She made a name for herself by finding large, neglected houses and transforming them into the homes they were meant to be through her company, Growing Days. When she takes the stage on March 23 and 24, she will let patrons know what it’s like behind the camera when renovating a large project on a tight time budget while millions are watching.
Day’s expertise and creativity are sure to inspire attendees to explore the options for their own DIY projects. Luckily, the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show has all the tools you need. Presenting sponsor Makita will be on site with their demonstration trailer. Explore one of more than 200 applications of Makita’s high-end line of power tools. If you find a tool you can’t live without, enjoy exclusive discounts available only at the Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show.
With so much to see and experience, including a new cooking demonstration stage presented by Price Chopper, the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show is an all-day event. There’s something for everyone, even if you’re just as interested in March Madness as you are in the next item on your dream project list. Take a break at the Pub in the Park and enjoy a pint of a local favorite as you catch up on the scores and recharge.
Playtime is essential for both kids, parents, and grandparents at the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show, so there’s something for everyone. Bring the kids to the Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Backyard Specialists. Children can explore the world of STEM and get the wiggles out on one of the outdoor playsets available.
Everyone in the family will enjoy a walk through the five-room Smart Home built by Patriot Homes Inc., complete with a Tesla and charging station in the garage. With integrated tech solutions from the fridge to the bathroom mirror, you’ll be amazed at how smart technology can make your life more efficient. Even the lawn gets the smart treatment with the Gobomow Lawn Mower. Once you program this robotic mower, you can get back to enjoying life rather than toiling in the yard.
There’s so much more to explore at the Greater KC Home & Lifestyle Show. Buy your tickets online today at KCHomeShow.com.
Where: Bartle Hall Convention Center
301 West 13th Street, Kansas City, MO. 64105
When: Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24, 2019
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit KCHomeShow.com.
