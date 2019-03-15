Moving into the Villas of Parkwood is a great experience.

Moving to a new home can sometimes entail taking a long, complicated journey. By contrast, Michael and Cinthia Herbert’s transition to their new home in the Villas of Parkwood, located in Lee’s Summit off 150 Highway, might be considered just a short jaunt.
The Villas of Parkwood is a short a 10-mile drive from the Herbert’s former home on the east side of Lee’s Summit, allowing the couple to initiate the moving process with a series of quick car rides.
They weren’t familiar with the development before their house-hunting search began, though, “We had specific search criteria,” said Cinthia Herbert, 57.
Their goal was simple: find a home with a three-car garage, walk-out basement and no one building behind them.
The Herbert’s were also shopping for something a little smaller than their previous 3,600-square-foot home.
“We decided it was time to downsize while the market was so good,” Cinthia said.
They stumbled onto the Villas through an online search, a maintenance provided community that is a part of the larger Stoney Creek neighborhood. They admired the development’s luxury finishes, the community’s great location and peaceful atmosphere.
The maintenance-free plan covers exterior upkeep, including lawn mowing, trash pickup and snow removal on roads and driveways.
“It gives homeowners the freedom to not worry about home while they travel,” said Jodi Palin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Summit Homes, Stoney Creek’s exclusive builder.
The Herbert’s fell in love with the Palermo floor plan and signed a contract in August.
“We were coming from a 3-story, 6 bedroom home. With one child out of house and another in college, we knew this floorplan was ideal for our family.” Cinthia Herbert said. “I even said ‘How could this be so perfect’?”
The Herbert’s moved into their home on October 1st.
They aren’t the only new homeowners in the Villas of Parkwood. The community currently has 79 homes. That number will rise to number when the community is built out with just 13 lots left.
“We’re hoping to complete work in the Villas by early 2020,” Palin said. “It’s been a year since the new sales centers were open, and we’re thrilled with the results. More than half have sold already.”
Square footage in the Villas ranges from 1414 to more than 1925 square feet. All the homes feature first-floor master suites, Mediterranean exteriors and open floor plans. The Herbert’s chose a home with a lower level finish, for an additional 800 square feet of living space.
“The layout is perfect for entertainment,” Palin said.
Prices start in the mid $300,000s.
Amenities include access to three community pools, clubhouse, playgrounds and walking trails. Summit Homes hosts quarterly meet-and-greet gatherings in the model home, and the community has social groups that meet, as well.
“The homeowners are so friendly. Everyone seems to be at the same stage of life and you actually have the time to stop and wave,” Cinthia said.
The Herbert’s began attending the social events and bunco nights. They’ve already settled in as a wonderful addition to the community.
“We love this place,” Cinthia said.
Summit Homes, a Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate, is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. If interested in the floor plan the Herbert’s chose, Summit currently has two Palermos for sale, including it’s model home. For more information on a Summit home or the Villas of Parkwood community, call or text 816-326-2909.
The Villas of Parkwood
Prices: From the $340s
Location: Community Information Center: 1216 SW Pebble Lane, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082
Hours: Thurs – Sat & Mon 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; available by appt. Tues and Weds
Contact: Patty Pierce of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 816-348-4562, patty@reecenichols.com
