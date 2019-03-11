Customize Your Home with Smart Technology

Every weekend a host of events vie for your attention--homes shows, boat shows, 5Ks and more. But only one event will not only inspire you to better your home but also give back to the community--the71st Annual Greater Kansas City Home and Lifestyle Show, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
While there are several home shows to tempt you in the spring season, only the Greater Kansas City Home and Lifestyle Show is run by a nonprofit. For 80 years, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City has been supporting the Kansas City community and local home buyers. The KCHBA is proud to bring you outstanding, year-round opportunities to experience the home building and home improvement industries including the Fall Parade of Homes, Spring Parade of Homes, and Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show.
For this year’s Home & Lifestyle Show, one dollar from every ticket sold online will benefit the Veterans Community Project. VCP offers tiny house living to veterans that need help getting back on their feet. Their tiny homes provide transitional housing for those that need it, free of charge. VCP will have one of their tiny homes on display for patrons to explore. In addition to a portion of ticket sales, there will be a Parade of Playhouses built by some of the area’s most talented home builders. The playhouses will be auctioned off and proceeds will benefit VCP.
Every spring, the Greater Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Show rolls out fresh ideas for people looking to improve their homes or build new. Patrons can explore new trends in decor or connect with companies on the cutting edge of structural building. More than just a gallery of ideas, the show offers real world applications for new technologies. One of the main features of this year’s show is the Smart Home.
The Smart Home is a five-room model home built by Patriot Homes, complete with a garage with a Tesla and charging station. Inside, you will experience how useful and convenient smart technologies can be. Try out the new Samsung Smart Refrigerator, featuring an indoor smart screen that will let you make grocery lists, organize schedules and even see who is at the door. Or try out the Kohler Verdera Voice Smart mirror , which is embedded with Amazon Alexa. This mirror can streamline your morning experience by listening to weather or traffic info while you’re putting on makeup with the right lighting. Add lipstick or shaving cream to the shopping list with a simple voice command.
For a perfectly relaxing or invigorating shower, the Moen Shower Head offers uncharted levels of customization. Start, stop and pause your shower with your voice and bring the water to a specific temperature.
And if you’d rather have a beer than mow the lawn, the Gobomow Lawn Mower is a must see. This automated lawn mower gives you the peace of mind of a well-maintained lawn without any of the work.
The Greater KC Home and Lifestyle Show is more than just an opportunity to dream--it’s an opportunity to plan and help the community at the same time. Buy your tickets at KCHomeShow.com.
