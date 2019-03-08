Tom French sets the standard for new homes in Olathe

Tom French, a leader in developing and building maintenance-provided and single family communities, has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care. French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.
Gatewood Villas, situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.
The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. Each open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room with box beam ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Several arched openings, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for casual elegance. Outdoor living areas take advantage of the secluded home site views.
Two homes are available now plus one more is under construction, targeted for completion at the end of March, showcasing the latest design elements and luxurious lifestyle residents enjoy. 11247 S. Montclaire Drive, a Woodside plan now priced at $499,999, is open to tour weekends. And for a limited time, receive free wrap screening and blinds on the Rockwood plan at 11235 S. Montclaire Drive!
“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Buyers have been so attracted to the carefree lock and leave lifestyle.”
Developed by French, the single family home community Covington Creek in Olathe offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the high $400s. This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace.
For buyers wanting to move quickly, one home is ready for immediate occupancy: The Alexander by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Another Alexander plan as well as the Lawson reverse story and a half and Dylan XL two story plans by Hogan Homes should be ready for occupancy in under 60 days. Look for additional options as Symphony Homes will soon start construction on two new homes on walkout lots. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community.
“Covington Creek’s convenient location in a growing area offers easy highway access, a short commute to some of Johnson County’s best shopping and entertainment, including movie theatres, museums, and plenty of dining options. Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” added Susan. “This is a special community, in a desirable location in Olathe Northwest school district, and featuring some of the top builders in the city. Look for the pool and playground areas coming soon!”
For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $370s.
* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.
* Tuscany Piazza Townhomes – 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the lower $800s.
Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
