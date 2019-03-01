Luxury, Maintenance-Free, For-Lease Living with Golf Course Views Offered at The Fairways at City Center

The Fairway Villas at City Center offers maintenance-provided, luxury living, along with the unique amenities of golf course views and walkability to Lenexa City Center. In addition to the combination of beautiful green vistas and access to Lenexa’s civic, dining and retail center-The Fairway Villas are immediately adjacent to three state-of-the-art recreational venues. Life Time Fitness-Lenexa, The Lenexa Rec Center and Canyon Farms Golf Club are less than 3 minutes away and offer an array of options in fitness, social and spa amenities. And through the month of March, The Fairways is offering a free one-year fitness or social membership to any of these three facilities upon the acceptance of a one-year lease.
Built by Lambie Custom Homes, The Fairway Villas offer luxury, maintenance-free, for-lease living, featuring detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages. The 2,300 square foot floor plans offer spacious main level living, featuring an open design for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home. Attached two-car garages offer security, convenience and privacy.
The living area includes a gas fireplace and separate dining area adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring custom-built, stained birch cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, brick-set subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker and external ice and water dispenser.
“These villas are like free-standing homes,” said Jeffrey Alpert, who markets the property with Melanie Mann for Park Place Partners. “Everything from the fixtures to the hardwood floors are premium, which is something you usually don’t find in a residence for lease.”
The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet next to the separate laundry room with a washer and dryer – all perfect for anyone who may be downsizing.
The lower level offers plenty of room for additional family members or guests with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious recreation/entertainment room. It also contains extensive storage space for off-season items.
“We designed these villas as a great lifestyle option with a lot of flexibility and great use of space-providing a desirable home to both singles and couples, millennials and baby boomers. With living areas on both levels, entertaining is easy and families with children of any age or multi-generational families have the desired space for privacy” said Mann. “The Fairway Villas are also attractive to people looking for upscale executive housing.”
As residents seek a more carefree lifestyle with greater flexibility, Mann also notes that empty nesters love the community because as a leased residence it offers an opportunity to “test drive” downsizing without purchasing a home. “Our villa leasing offers a luxury lifestyle without the constraints of home ownership in a truly unique setting, combined with spectacular golf course views alongside the amenities of Lenexa City Center.”
This boutique community overlooks three picturesque fairways of the Canyon Farms Golf Course and Golf Club. “And we are at the top of a hill, so our views are incredible, both from inside the homes as well as from the covered verandas. The community also features quiet residential tree-lined streets and connections to the greenway trails - a huge amenity for people who like walking, jogging and biking,” said Mann.
Comprehensive 24/7 maintenance is also included. “This leased product, is truly full-service, inside and out,” said Alpert, “allowing the residents more free-time and the security of locking and leaving their home when travelling.”
Directly north, Lenexa City Center offers numerous restaurants and boutiques, the state-of-the-art Lenexa Rec Center, and the Lenexa Public Market featuring indoor and outdoor entertainment and activities. Construction is also underway for the newest branch of the Johnson County Library and The District at City Center, a mixed-use, urban-style destination.
Residents are also minutes from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues throughout the area, KCI airport and Lawrence.
The Fairway Villas at City Center
Prices: Starting at $3,150 per month.
Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.
Model Home Hours: Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.
Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.
Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com
