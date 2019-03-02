Oak Run offers specials on distinctive homes in serene and peaceful setting

The Fairway Villas at City Center offers maintenance-provided, luxury living, along with the unique amenities of golf course views and walkability to Lenexa City Center. In addition to the combination of beautiful green vistas and access to Lenexa’s civic, dining and retail center-The Fairway Villas are immediately adjacent to three state-of-the-art recreational venues. Life Time Fitness-Lenexa, The Lenexa Rec Center and Canyon Farms Golf Club are less than 3 minutes away and offer an array of options in fitness, social and spa amenities. And through the month of March, The Fairways is offering a free one-year fitness or social membership to any of these three facilities upon the acceptance of a one-year lease.