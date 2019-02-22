Woodworking star to appear at Johnson County home, garden show

Clint Harp, HGTV’s and DIY Network’s woodworking wizard, will headline the Johnson County Home + Garden Show in March at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Harp will make his appearances on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. The show continues through Sunday, March 10.
Harp made a name for himself on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” show as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ dumpster-diving, reclaimed-wood-loving carpenter and furniture artisan.
Harp Design Co., began in the Harps’ garage after Clint and his family moved to Waco, Texas. Waco is the home of the Gaineses, whom they soon met.
“My wife, Kelly, and I quit our jobs and started this business,” Clint said in a story on the HGTV website. “We're a creative crew of carpenters, artists and craftsman banging out custom furniture, home decor and any crazy cool thing our clients can dream up.”
Now Harp and his team have their own show, “Wood Work,” on the DIY Network. Clint, Kelly and their three children spend each day pursuing their dream of running their company. He and his team use old, reclaimed lumber to build new furniture for clients.
Harp said on his website, harpdesignco.com, that many of their pieces were a patchwork of pine, oak, mahogany, walnut, poplar and other reclaimed woods rescued from old buildings, fallen trees and scrap piles.
“Each piece of wood we find has a flaw, be it nail holes, scrapes or scars,” he said on the website. “We … purposely do not cover these flaws during the building process. In this way, each HDC piece tells a unique story and remains connected with its past. We believe that rescuing something discarded and recreating it into something beautiful is both good for the Earth and deeply cathartic for the soul.”
Harp, along with local and national experts, will be featured on the Living IN KC Stage by IN Kansas City Magazine at the Overland Park Convention Center. Their presentations will cover topics in the areas of remodeling, renovation, décor, gardening and outdoor projects.
Other presenters and presentations at the home and garden show include:
Barry Williams: You might know Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch,” but the TV legend has also appeared on plenty of other fan favorites like “The F.B.I.,” “Gomer Pyle: USMC,” “The Mod Squad,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Police Woman.” Barry will be appearing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Nebraska Furniture Mart booth. Locally, you can see programming with Barry on MeTV.
Leanne Lee: Kansas City’s own DIVA of DIY, Lee and other DIY experts will provide project supplies, tips, ideas and inspiration for you to make your own DIY work of art you can take home from the show at the Make It, Take It feature.
Better Gnomes and Gardens: Place a bid in a silent auction on custom decorated garden gnomes. The proceeds benefit BoysGrow Corp.
Landscaped garden: Stroll through the feature garden by MW Lawn & Landscape at the show and you will leave inspired and ready to tackle any yard project.
Pantone’s Spring 2019 colors: See the latest colors from the New York and London runways on display that will make your home décor trendy.
Ask an expert: Members of the Kansas City NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Chapter will be at the show to answer questions about remodeling and home improvement in our Ask an Expert feature.
Food trucks: Kansas City’s favorite food trucks are rallying at the show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10. The trucks will be located at the 110th Street entrance, and the courtyard area will be transformed into a pop up patio lounge.
The show, produced by Marketplace Events, will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10.
Single-day tickets are $13 (adults at the door) or $11 (adults online at johnsoncountyhomeshow.com). Children 12 and under are free.
All active and retired military, police and fire personnel get free admission on Hero Day, Friday, March 8, plus free parking at the Overland Park Convention Center. Just bring a valid ID, and come enjoy the Johnson County Home + Garden Show on opening day, sponsored by the National WWI Museum and Monument.
Johnson County Home + Garden Show
Where: Overland Park Convention Center
6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS 66211
When: Friday, March 8 - Sunday, March 10, 2019
Contact: 816-931-4686
Website: www.johnsoncountyhomeshow.com
