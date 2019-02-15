Final opportunity to purchase new homes in popular Wyngate community, located in heart of Blue Valley School District.

A sought-after Rodrock Homes community that attracts discerning homebuyers looking to live in the award-winning Blue Valley School District, Wyngate is in its final phase. There are opportunities for quick move-in with available-now inventory, as well as several homes slated for completed early spring.
Wyngate is a gem that combines the best of everything: Rodrock’s attention to detail, quality homebuilding and abundant green space — and rare access to three Blue Valley schools.
“Rodrock Homes has created in-demand, dynamic communities for families with very specific new home prerequisites,” said Kerwin Holloway, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “The excellent schools, like those next-door to Wyngate, are important for buyers seeking a top-notch education for their children.”
Rodrock’s sought-after, trend-setting, open-concept homes — situated in amenities-rich communities like Wyngate that are on-point for the modern family lifestyle — abound with features like spacious master suite retreats; gourmet-inspired kitchens and secondary butler’s pantries; cleverly outfitted mudrooms; and dramatic great rooms and creative flex rooms.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Two brand-new, move-in ready Wyngate homes. Two stellar Wyngate homes are available for quick move-in. The Larsen EX is a two-story, four-bedroom, 4.5 bath residence situated on a cul-de-sac ($600,000) that features 3,610 square-feet of living and entertaining space and upgraded appliances in a gourmet-inspired kitchen perfect for accommodating family and friend gatherings. It also boasts a separate office on the main floor; a hearth room; and a stunning great room. The second floor features a generous master suite with a sitting room, large walk-in closet, and spa-like master bathroom and three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and private baths.
Located on a cul-de-sac, the two-story, the 3,140 square-feet Lancaster 4.5 has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths and lots of curb appeal, including an inviting front porch ($550,000). The open floorplan on the main level is fully equipped to handle a large family meal or numerous dinner guests: An L-shaped kitchen with bar, a dedicated dining room, great room with fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, and a breakfast room that walks out to the large covered porch. A fifth bedroom suite on this floor can be converted, depending on a family’s needs. Upstairs, the large master suite is rivaled in size by its bathroom, with his-and-her vanities and large corner shower, and walk-in closet. An additional guest suite and two other bedrooms that share a Hollywood bath complete the second floor. A potential finished lower level could feature a large recreation room and additional bedroom and bath.
Three gorgeous new homes available for 45-day move-in. The 3,590 square-feet Hepton is a two-story, five-bedroom, 5.5 bath on a spacious walk-out home sit situated on a cul-de-sac. A chef’s dream, the kitchen includes a second kitchen/pantry ($639,000).
Located on a cul-de-sac corner, the two-story Larsen EX has four bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a side-entry garage. Open and bright, the 3,619 square-feet home has a large great room and a hearth for cozier gatherings ($649,000).
Finally, the 1.5-story New Haven ($615,000) has a main-level master suite, large eat-in kitchen, hearth room and a great room highlighted by a dramatic cathedral ceiling and a barrel ceiling in the dining area. A flex room and a home chef’s kitchen round out the main level; the second level has three bedrooms and a generous loft area, perfect for kids’ activities and entertaining friends.
Location, location, location. Wyngate is overwhelmingly popular with buyers who have school-age children and want to live in Johnson County to take advantage of the Blue Valley School District. Paved nature trails link students, door-to-door, with Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School and a quiet, intra-community trail connects high school students to Blue Valley West High School.
“For about 90 percent of our homeowners, Wyngate’s location is key, offering rare, walk-up access via the community’s trail to elementary and middle schools,” said Andrea Sullivan, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “There’s not another Blue Valley community with this type of benefit. For many families, it means remaining in one house during their children’s school careers.”
Wyngate is also convenient to the area’s most desirable shopping, dining and entertainment options and easy access to major roadways for trips to Sprint Center, the sports stadiums and KCI.
Family-centric community vibe. The “Wyngate Magic,” as it’s known among homeowners, is an indescribable vibe that makes this community tick. For starters, consider the centrally located amenities center that includes a playground area, a sport court and sand volleyball court, a lush resort-style pool and a well-appointed clubhouse outfitted with a fitness center and activity room. Go beyond that welcoming gathering spot and you’ll find lovely homes of distinction, beautiful landscaping and the next-door access to three Blue Valley schools.
Dedication to gracious family living. Rodrock Homes has made a significant commitment to building family-friendly homes in extraordinary communities throughout Johnson County since third-generation builder-developer Brian Rodrock launched the company in 2002. A craftsmen’s attention to detail and concierge-style customer service are trademarks of one of Johnson County’s leading residential homebuilders and developers.
Visit Wyngate today. There is robust interest generated as a result of Wyngate’s final phase—with five prime opportunities to get into this coveted community. Visit today from noon to 5 p.m. or throughout the week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
_________________________________________
Rodrock Homes
For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities and homes and where we build, visit: RodrockHomes.com
Contact: 913-851-0347
Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million.
Lenexa
Gleason Glen—Gleason Rd & 80th Place
Overland Park
BluHawk—159th St. & 69 Hwy.
Colton—151st St. & Carter
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates—Quivira & 163rd St.
Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community—171st St. & Switzer
Wyngate—159th St. & Grant
Shawnee
Hills of Forest Creek—Clear Creek Parkway & Lakecrest Dr.
Ridgestone Meadows—68th St. & Millbrook
Comments