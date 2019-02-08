Winter savings offered at Covington Court twin villas

The marketing team at Cider Mill Ridge is excited to announce the opening of its final plat. A majority of the 58 lots within the 7th plat are walkouts, some offer views of the Kansas City skyline, others offer views overlooking the park and many are on cul-de-sacs. With amenities such as a pool, a children’s playground, extensive walking trails, 3-hole Frisbee golf course and extensive green space all in walking distance, Cider Mill Ridge will continue to be The Place to live in Parkville.