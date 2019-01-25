Five must-see features at the Kansas City Remodel + Garden Show

More than 25,000 homeowners attend the KC Remodel + Garden Show every year seeking helpful advice, new products, the latest in décor and inspiration for renovations and landscape projects.
The show, Feb. 8-10 at the American Royal Center, features creative exhibits, high-profile industry personalities and offers the latest trends with thousands of products as well as decorating, construction and remodeling ideas for guests to gather and compare.
Here are just a few of the many highlights of the show:
Vern Yip
Reality television star, architect, interior designer and author are just a few of the occupations Vern Yip has acquired through the years. Now he’s taking over the Living IN KC Stage by IN Kansas City Magazine to show Kansas Citians how they can design beautiful, functional and comfortable homes.
If you want to know more about his time on TLC’s Trading Spaces or HGTV’s Design Star, this is the perfect opportunity to see the inspiring interior designer.
Yip will be on the main stage on Feb. 8 and 9.
Eric and Lindsey Bennett
HGTV lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to see the stars of “Desert Flippers,” one of the hottest – pun intended – real estate shows on television. For more than a decade, Eric and Lindsey Bennett have taken outdated homes in Palm Springs, Calif., and transformed them into midcentury masterpieces. After flipping more than 100 homes, it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about the business. Make sure to watch their presentation on the Living IN KC Stage by IN Kansas City Magazine.
Ultimate home theater
Want to know the best way to go out to the movies? What could be better than taking in your favorite film with friends and family in your own backyard on a beautiful Kansas City night? Sidelines Custom Floral Designs, Rosehill Gardens and Marquee Event Rentals are creating a beautifully landscaped backyard complete with the star of the show – a backyard cinema fit for the stars. Just like the Oscars in February, this will be a “can’t miss” at the show!
Water Garden Society
Each year the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City creates a show-stopping display, complete with running water, fountains and beautiful décor. Members will be present throughout the show to help you discover how to incorporate water into your landscape design. Whether it’s a meditation pool or trickling brook, the Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City can give you the inspiration you need.
Backyard oasis
It’s still winter, but soon enough you’ll be ready to cannonball into the nearest pool. We’re channeling warm weather vibes with a Backyard Oasis. Visit a gorgeous in-ground pool from Pools by York in Hale Arena. Need more inspiration? The Backyard Oasis includes an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and beautiful landscaping for the perfect hot-weather retreat.
For more information and to buy tickets online (you’ll save $2), visit www.KCRemodelAndGarden.com. All active and retired military personnel, firefighters, police officers and other first responders will receive free admission on Hero Day, Feb. 8, with a valid ID at the box office. The KC Remodel + Garden Show is offering federal government workers free admission to all three days of the show with valid federal ID at the box office.
Kansas City Remodel + Garden Show
Where: American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Court,
Kansas City, MO 64102
When: Friday, February 8 - Sunday, February 10, 2019
Contact: 816-931-4686
Website: http://www.kcremodelandgarden.com
