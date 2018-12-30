A New Year, A New Home at Oak Run

The new year is, literally, right around the corner, making it a wonderful time to plan to move into a beautiful new home at Oak Run.
Centrally located in Southern Johnson County near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, Oak Run features homes built by Johnnie Adams with Johnnie Adams Homes, who, for almost 15 years, has earned quite a reputation for building affordable, innovative floor plans all over the Kansas City metro area.
Prospective buyers will find seven different floor plans perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size, each one highlighting a wealth of upscale living options and features.
One of the most popular plans here is The Greystone, a stunning reverse 1-1/2-story design with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This plan, priced at $323,950, encompasses 2,016 square feet of living space and also features two spacious living rooms and a 3-car garage.
The Northbend, priced between $349,950 and $374,495, features a gorgeous two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level, which buyers can experience at the community’s model home. Downstairs you will find a finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room.
“Johnnie’s innovative floor plans and exceptional quality homes are far from cookie cutter, each one offering numerous unique interior and exterior features coupled with distinctive, custom touches to suit any buyer’s particular needs, desires, or lifestyle,” said JW Snell, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Another distinguishing factor for buyers here is that although prices in the area continue to rise, Oak Run buyers get more house and community for the money.”
A great example of this is The Springbrook, a spacious two-story, 1,940 square foot home with four-bedrooms, 2- ½ bathrooms and a three-car garage. Priced at $315,950, this home will be ready for occupancy in 14 days. There are also two Whitney homes featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages for $269,950 and up, that are available for immediate move in.
Together, Oak Run currently has 19 spec homes with eight ready for immediate move-in, five ready within 45-days, and another 10 under construction.
To help buyers with closing costs or upgrades, Oak Run is offering a special “Hometown Heroes $2,000 Off Incentive” in honor of the commitment made by active/retired servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs and teachers to our country.
“This special incentive represents a significant savings,” Snell said, “and we are honored to be able to help those who have proudly served our country and community when trying to buy or upgrade a home.”
Community amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For homeowners with children, Oak Run is also located within the award-winning Olathe School District.
Residents here also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences, are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, and within minutes of downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.
“When you look at the overall picture, including the location, scenic setting, wide array of floor plans, wealth of upscale options at an already affordable price, and the special incentive for our hometown heroes, you just can’t beat Oak Run,” said Snell. “We encourage prospective buyers to come and see all that Oak Run has to offer and consider making the community their new home in the new year!”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st Street. Then one-half mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the upper-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or JW Snell at 979-587-2956.
Email: jw@jwsnell.com.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com.
