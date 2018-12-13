Local REALTORS® Install New Leaders and Name Winners of Industry Achievement Awards

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) installed its 2019 president and presented its 2018 awards, including the prestigious REALTOR® of the Year honor, on Tuesday, December 4 during the KCRAR Holiday Party, Awards & Installation event held at the Intercontinental Hotel on the Plaza. Over 400 KCRAR REALTOR® members, affiliate members and guests attended the event.
Steve Moyer, Better Homes & Gardens – Kansas City Homes, was installed as the 2019 president of the KCRAR. Moyer will lead the organization’s Board of Directors representing more than 11,000 members across the Kansas City metro and St. Joseph.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead KCRAR in 2019 alongside an outstanding group of directors who volunteer their time and experience for the betterment of our local real estate industry and each of our members,” Moyer said.
The event also recognized industry leaders who have helped build and maintain a strong real estate community throughout the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The following awards were presented during the event:
2018 Community Service Award – Susie Gale, Better Homes & Gardens – Kansas City Homes
2018 Affiliate of the Year – Mark Emerick, Home Warranty, Inc.
2018 Newcomer of the Year – Julie Horseman, ReeceNichols Parkville
2018 Salesperson of the Year – Shannon Stumpenhaus, Better Homes & Gardens – Kansas City Homes
2018 REALTOR® of the Year – Rick Bradford, Keller Williams
“KCRAR’s award winners are nominated and selected by other members for their individual excellence and commitment to our industry and the local community,” Moyer said. “I want to personally thank each of this year’s recipients for their professionalism and achievements.”
Your REALTOR® is Your Advocate
Whether buying or selling a home, it is important to partner with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.
The ability to adopt the most appropriate role for any given situation is typically so seamless that it may even go unnoticed, but it’s within that ability that the value of a REALTOR® is most clear.
REALTORS® take on many roles:
Negotiator - Engaged in an unrelenting pursuit of the win-win
Concierge - The go-to person that even go-to people go to
Advocate - Making sure you never have to go it alone
Matchmaker - The mutual friend setting you up with your soulmate house
Wordsmith - Painting the picture of how you will feel
Firefighter - Snuffing out problems left and right
Designer - Selling homes is an artform
Advisor - With experience comes wisdom (and the eagerness to share it)
When you partner with a REALTOR®, you get them all. www.whichrole.com
Your REALTOR is your Best Defense
Remember, your first line of defense is your REALTOR who has specialized knowledge and training in all facets of real estate sales, including best practices for safety.
If you are considering selling your home, contact a professional REALTOR to help navigate the sales process. www.KCRealtor.com.
Comments