Tom French homes known for quality and craftsmanship

Tom French, a leader in developing and building maintenance-provided communities, has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care. French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.
Gatewood Villas, situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka. The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. An open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room with box beam ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Several arched openings, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for casual elegance. Outdoor living areas take advantage of the secluded home site views.
Two homes are available now plus one more is under construction, showcasing the latest design elements and luxurious lifestyle residents enjoy. 11247 S. Montclaire Drive, now priced at $499,999, is open to tour weekends.
“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with a jetted tub, custom-tiled shower with mosaic accents and twin vanities. The master bath opens into a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry that also conveniently opens to the mudroom and pocket office. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Ensley offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level, with a third bedroom, full bathroom and recreation room in the lower level.
There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of four homes available for immediate occupancy, with prices starting in the $370s. Phase Two will be opening soon, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the Alderwood and Ensley plans. Phase Two will also offer the new Ensley III plan that is a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level.
Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community featuring charming Old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, paver streets and a picturesque pond that enhance the stunning stone and stucco exteriors. The last building of three units is now under construction, with an estimated completion in May 2019. Priced in the lower $800s, homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The homes also offer three-car garages and encompass 3,000 to 3,500 square feet of living space.
Developed by French, the single family home community Covington Creek in Olathe offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the high $400s. This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. For buyers wanting to move quickly, four homes are under construction and will be available in December and January: the Lawson and Dylan XL plans by Hogan Homes and Symphony Homes’ Alexander reverse story and a half plan. Available for viewing now, The Alexander offers an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Look for additional options as Symphony Homes will soon start construction on two new homes on walkout lots.
Tom French Homes
