“Home Town Builder” Offers Special “Home Town Heroes” Incentive at Oak Run

For almost 15 years, Johnnie Adams with Johnnie Adams Homes has earned quite a reputation for building affordable, innovative floor plans all over the Kansas City metro area. And his love of building extends far beyond the structures themselves, to the people who will live in them.
At the community of Oak Run, where Adams is building some of the most affordable homes in South Johnson County, he is offering a special “Hometown Heroes $2,000 Off Incentive.” The incentive is designed to honor the commitment made to our country by active/retired servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, Paramedics/EMTs and teachers, and can be applied to closing costs or upgrades.
“We are very grateful for the work and acts of service performed everyday by these exceptional individuals,” said JW Snell, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate, “so we want to honor them with this special incentive which represents a significant savings when trying to buy or upgrade a home.”
Centrally located in Southern Johnson County community near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, and perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size, all of the homes at Oak Run are being offered in seven different floor plans featuring a wealth of upscale living options.
One of the most popular plans here is The Woodland II, a stunning reverse 1-1/2-story design set on a spacious lot with four bedrooms and 3-bathrooms. This plan, priced between $366,950 and $383,500, features an extended basement finish with a spacious entertainment area, a custom bar and cabinets, and two large storage areas, and is framed for a full-size refrigerator.
The Northbend, priced between $349,950 and $374,495, also has a finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room. Upstairs, prospective buyers will find a gorgeous two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level.
“Johnnie’s innovative floor plans and exceptional quality homes are far from cookie cutter, each one offering numerous unique interior and exterior features coupled with distinctive, custom touches to suit any buyer’s particular needs, desires, or lifestyle,” said Snell. “Another distinguishing factor for buyers here is that although prices in the area continue to rise, Oak Run buyers get more house and community for the money.”
Community amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers. For homeowners with children, Oak Run is also located within the award-winning Olathe School District.
Residents here enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences, are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, and within minutes of downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.
Another popular model here is the Springbrook, a spacious two-story, 1,940 square foot home with four-bedrooms, 2- ½ bathrooms and a three-car garage. Priced at $315,950, this home will be ready for occupancy in 14 days. There are also two Whitney homes featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages for $269,950 and up, that are available for immediate move in.
Together, Oak Run currently has 19 spec homes with eight ready for immediate move-in, five ready within 45-days, and another 10 under construction.
“For a beautiful, spacious home with a great deal of upscale options at an affordable price, you just can’t beat Oak Run,” Snell said. “And we are honored to be able to help those who have proudly served our country and community with their home purchase or upgrade needs with this special offer.”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st Street. Then one-half mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the upper-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or JW Snell at 979-587-2956.
Email: jw@jwsnell.com.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com.
