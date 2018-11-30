‘Maximum value at an appealing price:’ Why now is the best time to buy in Lee’s Summit community

The new year will be here before you know it. And what better way to start 2019 than in your dream home?
Whether you prefer to accelerate your timeline and choose a move-in ready home or you want to work with Inspired Homes to build a personalized home, Kessler Ridge at New Longview has a number of appealing options to help ensure you find a home that’s a perfect fit.
Ashley Smith, community manager, said more than a dozen move-in ready homes are available now in Kessler Ridge. The varied selection includes at least one of each of Inspired Homes’ six floor plans, giving prospective buyers a prime opportunity to choose from ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story layouts. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.
In addition to featuring Inspired Homes’ thoughtfully designed, spacious floor plans, each move-in ready home is fully appointed with stylish fixtures and finishes.
“All of the move-in ready homes are at their peak in terms of extras and options,” Smith said. “That means buyers are getting maximum value at an appealing price.”
Prospective buyers who act quickly have a chance to further extend that value by saving thousands of dollars with an interest rate buy-down. Work with one of Inspired Homes’ preferred lenders, Guild Mortgage Company, and complete your closing by the end of the year to qualify. The first year of your loan will include a 2 percent lower interest rate; the second year, a 1 percent lower interest rate. Beginning in the third year, the loan will remain at the fixed rate through its lifetime.
For those who prefer to work with Inspired Homes on a personalized home, Smith said a variety of homesites are available throughout the picturesque Lee’s Summit community, including walkout, daylight and flat locations.
Plus, you can choose from an enticing portfolio of floor plans, including two-story, reverse 1½-story and ranch layouts that range from three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Visit the Inspired Homes website at www.inspired-homes.com to explore interactive floor plans that let you try out different options and even place your furniture.
Kessler Ridge resident Katharine Achor worked with Inspired Homes to build a reverse 1½-story Cardinale floor plan and praised the process.
“Everything was so easy,” she said.
No matter what home you choose, you’ll benefit from Inspired Homes’ quality construction and unparalleled attention to detail. Plus, you’ll be surrounded by one of the best locations in Lee’s Summit, which combines the picturesque and historic Longview Farm with modern commercial development that’s a short walk away. Highlights include a world-class movie theatre from family-owned B&B Theatres, the New Longview Village shops, Longview Lake, Fred Arbanas 18-hole championship golf course, walking and biking paths, Metropolitan Community College-Longview Recreation Center and a nearby swimming pool.
“Kessler Ridge rivals as one of the best new construction communities in the area,” Smith said. “It’s where history meets convenience. New Longview has preserved its history while making it convenient for neighbors to enjoy the culture and celebrate its beauty. With the variety of floor plans and designs that Inspired Homes offers to help reflect your individual lifestyle, it’s the perfect place to create your next chapter of memories.”
Kessler Ridge at New Longview is now open from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Stop by at your convenience to experience the charming community in person and make your dream home a reality.
Kessler Ridge at New Longview
Prices: From the low $300,000s (including homesite and all site costs)
Location: SW Kessler Drive and SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. daily
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com
Website: http://www.Inspired-Homes.com
