Visit gold, silver award-winning homes at Chapel Hill in south Overland Park

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park!
The new model home row for phase IV is located on Bradshaw Street just north of 173rd Street and features updated and new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders, New Mark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Suma Design & Construction, Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction. A full opening is scheduled for early 2019, and three model homes are open now for viewing, including two award-winning homes.
The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is enhanced by the current success of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in this phase is from the $90,000s to $140,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites continue to be available for reservations. Development of phase V lots has also begun, with additional new homesites available by late fall located immediately south of the phase IV model homes. Homesites are forecasted to be from the upper $80,000s to the $130,000s and available for reservations soon. Prospective buyers interested in the new homesites should get on the community’s call list by visiting the Chapel Hill information office at 17141 Bradshaw St.
Chapel Hill Estates’ phase IV features an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in the next phase. Also, new, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”
Chapel Hill’s recent Fall Parade of Homes entries were numbered 45-53 and featured six of the area’s sought-after building companies. Some of the homes are still currently available to see daily.
Parade entry #45 is by Bickimer Construction and won the gold award for Pick of the Parade. The home is located at 17141 Bradshaw and features an updated version of their award-winning Jefferson reverse 1½-story. This home is in the new model row at Chapel Hill.
Parade entry #46 is by Comerio Corporation at 17300 Noland Rd. Their Varese 1½-story plan is nearly complete and could be ready in 30 days. The home is priced for sale at $499,990.
Parade entry #47 features Encore Building Company’s award-winning Stanton reverse 1½-story plan, which is nearing completion at 17221 Bradshaw and available for sale at $529,900.
Parade entry #48 is by James Engle Custom Homes. The ever-popular Emery reverse 1½-story features a brand-new front elevation with a modern flair located at 16813 Bradshaw. This home is available for sale at $509,125 and available for a 30-day closing.
Parade entry #49 features James Engle Custom Homes’ latest version of their award-winning Laurel 1½-story plan with some new twists that are sure to please the savvy buyer. The home is located at 17209 Bradshaw and received the silver award for Pick of the Parade. This home is located in the new model row at Chapel Hill. A reproduction of this home is available for sale at 12900 W. 170th St. and priced at $516,551 with 30-day close.
Parade entry #50 is a newly expanded Timberland 1½-story home from New Mark Homes. The home has a new first floor office/study added and is located at 17129 Bradshaw. This home is located in the new model row that’s ready to see for the first time. A reproduction of this home is available for sale at 12905 W. 172nd St. for $537,900. The home can be finished by year’s end.
Parade entry #51, from Parkview Homes KC, features the newest version of their award-winning Broadmoor II reverse 1½-story at 17137 Bradshaw. Many new design ideas will be featured in this model, which is nearing completion in Chapel Hill’s new model row.
Parade entry #52 is by Rob Washam Homes and features their award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story, located at 17204 Bradshaw. This home has sold, but prospective buyers can choose a duplicate floor plan at 12815 W. 172nd Terrace, priced at $462,375.
Parade entry #53 is Suma Design & Construction’s new modern design of their Santa Claire III reverse 1½-story. Come see this home at 17201 Bradshaw if mid-century or modern design intrigues you. The home is located in the new model row, which is open daily to tour until 5 p.m.
A portfolio of other available homes will be featured, including 30- to 60-day deliveries and prices from the mid-$400,000s. Visit Chapel Hill’s website at ChapelHillKC.com, visit the sales center or call 913-681-8383 for a list of available homes.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 500+ homes. The pastoral charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace and natural prairie grasses.
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) at 17141 Bradshaw St.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Website: ChapelHillKC.com
