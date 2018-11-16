Darol Rodrock offers heartfelt thanks for a remarkable 2018

The team at Rodrock Development is feeling truly grateful in this season of thanksgiving, thanks to a year marked by good news and exciting developments. 2018 marked the release of Darol’s book, Out of the Shadow…I Can and I Will, and 100 percent of the proceeds from book sales continue to fund the good works of the Darol Rodrock Foundation, which strives to help children in foster care—most specifically those aging out of the system. Submitted photo