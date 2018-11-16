Darol Rodrock offers heartfelt thanks for a remarkable 2018

The team at Rodrock Development is feeling truly grateful in this season of thanksgiving, as 2018 has been marked by good news and exciting developments.
This year saw some incredible new designs from our stellar builders, which thrilled both the general public and judges at the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City alike. In fact, one of Rodrock Development’s newest developments, Sundance Ridge, garnered a run of 6 awards in the 56th annual Spring Parade of Homes. And this fall flourished with 13 outstanding wins; 5 abodes were awarded the Pick of the Parade, while another 8 beauties garnered the Distinctive Plan and Design Award in the Fall Parade of Homes.
Such exciting new designs from some of the area’s top builders naturally led to a strong year of sales. But while strong sales and awards certainly warrant excitement and gratitude, Darol Rodrock has always believed people come first. With this in mind, he is spending much of November expressing his sincere thanks to all the Rodrock Development agents, co-op agents, vendors, sub-contractors, and builders for all their incredible hard work and support.
“How do I possibly begin to say thank you?” muses Darol. “There are countless people who’ve helped me create my communities! So many were instrumental in not only laying the physical foundation of my neighborhoods, but also helped to build friendships, families, and memories.”
“Thank you to all our incredible builders, subs, vendors, and contractors,” he continues. “Thank you, realtors, for your loyalty in selling in our communities. Thank you to the banks and lenders for seeing the potential in what we do. Thank you to all who keep our Moms’ Councils thriving. And thank you, homeowners, for having confidence in us. Thank you for bringing your families to live in a Rodrock Community. It is the ultimate sign of trust, and that’s incredibly humbling. I’m beyond thankful for the gifts that life has given each of us.”
Bringing a community to life is no small endeavor. There are so many people who play a role—both big and small—in this very complicated process. But the end result is nothing short of miraculous. Because these dedicated people take bare land and transform it into thriving communities, helping families flourish, neighbors come together, and improving society as a whole.
“Beginning with the architects and engineers who start the process all the way through to the cleaning crews and landscapers who provide the finishing touches…there’s probably more than 100 people who pass through the home during the building process,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “And at Rodrock Development, we can’t begin to adequately thank them all for giving of their time and talents.”
Finally, Darol wants to acknowledge all who’ve gone out of their way to help area foster-care children this year. It’s been a productive and fun-filled 2018 for the Darol Rodrock Foundation, with a partnership with Dayton Moore’s “C” You At The “K” program, and countless events, both big and small, that have helped hundreds in the foster-care system.
And of course, 2018 marked the release of Darol’s book, entitled Out of the Shadow…I Can and I Will. Both a touching memoir and inspirational life study, this most personal of stories laid bare the truth of Darol’s past, detailing not only the unspeakable hardships he faced growing up in orphanages, foster care, and poverty, but also the special people and beliefs who helped turn his life around.
Many, including Dr. Tom Hill, a respected author, entrepreneur, and life coach, heralded the book’s release. Dr. Hill said, “This is one of the most powerful books on hope I’ve ever read. Darol’s story is proof that even from the darkest and most traumatic of beginnings, transformation is possible, leading to a life of success, healing, and philanthropy.”
Most exciting of all, 100 percent of the proceeds from the book sales continue to fund the good works of the Darol Rodrock Foundation, which strives to help children in foster care—most specifically those aging out of the system.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to those who’ve reached out to help the Darol Rodrock Foundation positively impact the lives of foster-care children in our area,” Darol says. “Winston Churchill said, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ I deeply appreciate all who helped these kids in their hour of need. It certainly made so many lives—mine included—all the better.”
