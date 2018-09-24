Why Build a Home Instead of Buying a Pre-existing One?

There are several advantages to buying or building a brand-new home, including enhanced safety features, more energy efficient materials and a range of customization options. If you are debating whether to purchase a pre-existing home or to build a new one, consider these factors:
New home buyers enjoy the ability to choose the finishes, fixtures, flooring, paint colors and more that suit their preferences, without the hassle or cost of changing the previous owner’s tastes.
New homes are safer, with electrical wiring systems that can accommodate “smart” appliances and components such as high-definition TVs, security systems, fire alarms, and complex lighting and audio setups.
Data from the Census Bureau’s Residential Energy Consumption Survey shows that even with increases in the number and the average size of homes plus increased use of electronics, improvements in efficiency for space heating, air conditioning and major appliances have all led to decreased energy consumption per household. Newer homes also feature better insulation and other characteristics, such as double-pane windows, that improve the building envelope.
The Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey shows that maintenance costs on average were 56 percent lower in new homes; $547 a year for all single-family homes versus $241 for homes built after 2008.
A brand-new community is one of the built-in benefits of many new homes. When families move in to a subdivision at the same time, they often form lasting bonds of friendship and neighborliness right away.
Popular amenities like pools, walking trails, and tennis and basketball courts are generally available in newer communities.
How much does it cost to build a new home?
There are a lot of variables that go into building a new home — from the square footage to the appliances and fixtures you choose. Depending on your budget, you can build a home costing anywhere from $250,000 to more than $1 million. The best thing to do is talk to your builder about what is available within your budget.
How do I find the right builder?
Though builders might generally use similar tools and materials when building homes, not all are alike when it comes to technique, training and customer service. Here are some things to consider when searching for a home builder:
Work Experience – Find a builder with extensive experience building homes similar to the one you want. Ask to see examples of floor plans and designs they have completed to ensure his or her company can deliver what you need.
References – Any high-quality builder should be ready to provide you with several names and phone numbers of satisfied customers. If they cannot, consider that a red flag and walk away. When reaching out to those former clients, ask about how well the builder followed through on the initial plans and if the builder met their expectations regarding budget and timing. Do not forget the most telling question of them all: If they could do it all over, would they hire that builder again?
Communication Style – Many builders will do their best to accommodate your communication preferences. But it is always best to establish expectations as early as possible. The frequency (weekly, monthly, as-needed, etc.) and method (phone, text, email) of how you communicate early on with each other is something that will set the tone throughout the whole building process.
This year’s Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (HBA) from September 22 to October 7, is a great time to find the builder of your dream home.
2018 Fall Parade of Homes
The Fall Parade of Homes highlights the latest in home design, construction, and technology, and provides buyers the chance to research local builders. This year’s Parade offers 330 single-family homes, townhomes, and maintenance-provided villas constructed by Kansas City metropolitan area builders across five counties on both sides of the state line.
The Kansas City Parade of Homes is presented twice a year by the HBA and is the second largest in the United States. Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating, and this year’s Fall Parade will be no different as it showcases the area’s premier new homes, homebuilders and communities.
During the Parade, all homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Free Parade guides are available for pickup at the KCHBA office (I-435 and Holmes) and at all Parade homes during the dates of the event, September 22 to October 7.
More information is available at KCParadeofHomes.com.
