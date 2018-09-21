Rodrock homes features 14 spectacular homes in eight communities during Fall parade.

The Fall Parade of Homes is considered the highlight of the 2018 selling season and, now until October 7, Rodrock is featuring 14 gorgeous entries and floor plans in eight premier communities throughout Johnson County.
Bright, open and inviting, the diverse homes showcase bold design elements and floor plans geared to emphasize and enhance modern family living. Whether you’re in the market to make a new home purchase or just want to be inspired by current design trends, plan to tour the Rodrock homes— loaded with amenities—scattered throughout Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.
Included in Rodrock’s collection is the Parade debut of The Silverton in The Enclave of Terrybrook Farms, a stunning artisan home that captures a modern-coastal vibe, compliments of a striking interior and a beautiful water feature backdrop. The Silverton was part of this summer’s exclusive Kansas City Artisan Home Tour.
“Discerning buyers not only appreciate Rodrock’s consistent commitment to building quality homes with integrity, they love the well-executed communities that enhance their lifestyle,” said Stephanie Larson, vice president of sales for Rodrock Homes. “Now is an ideal opportunity to see firsthand some of Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods—and spectacular décor from our team of interior designers. Explore what we have to offer, including communities with new, Rodrock ready-now homes.”
Acclaimed school districts. As one of Johnson County’s leading residential home builders and developers, Rodrock’s standout homes abound with gourmet-inspired kitchens, master suite retreats, dramatic great rooms and creative flex rooms, located in the award-winning Blue Valley and top-notch De Soto school districts. Each community boasts its own personality and is convenient to some of the area’s most desirable shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Enjoy a special finish promotion. From now until Oct. 10, Rodrock Homes is offering a lower-level special on 15 move-in ready homes—half price on the regular square footage price. Whether you envision a full bar and media room for football Sundays or a game area for the family to wage friendly competitions, this special will help make your dreams a reality. Onsite community managers are available to answer specific questions about homes qualifying for this special.
Location, location, location. In addition to Blue Valley’s BluHawk, Colton, Summerwood Terrybrook Farms—Stone Creek and Wyngate in Overland Park, Rodrock’s Parade exciting entries extend to the vibrant western suburbs, including Gleason Glen in Lenexa and Ridgestone Meadows and Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee. Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million, with something to accommodate every budget.
A primary reason BluHawk, Colton, Summerwood, Terrybrook Farms and Wyngate attracts buyers is an ideal location, nestled in the heart of the sought-after Blue Valley School District.
“Rodrock Homes created an in-demand, dynamic community for families with very specific new home prerequisites,” said Kerwin Holloway, Colton community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “The excellent schools are important for buyers seeking a top-notch education for their children.
Colton. Now in its final phase, Colton’s overwhelming success is due in large part to its prime Johnson County location—quietly tucked away in Overland Park on 151st Street between Antioch and Switzer.
“With Colton nearly finished, the Fall Parade is a fantastic opportunity to own your dream home near 151st and 69 Highway,” Holloway said. “Only three properties remain including a two-story that backs to green space and qualifies for the promotion; an extraordinary reverse 1.5-story; and the final home site for a custom home that borders Colton Lake and has spectacular views.”
Summerwood. Rodrock communities are also close to some of the area’s exceptional dining, shopping and entertainment options and have easy access to major thoroughfares for quick commutes to downtown, Kansas City International Airport and sporting venues.
Rosie Dearmore, Summerwood community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC,
real estate agent, notes that “buyers appreciate the unique suburban retreat vibe of this neighborhood but also its convenience to popular destinations.”
Far away from the city’s hectic pace, Summerwood features a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views to be enjoyed from over two miles of neighborhood trails and generous home sites.
Wyngate. “For about 90 percent of our homeowners, Wyngate’s location is key, offering rare, walk-up access via the community’s trail to Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School,” said Andrea Sullivan, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “There’s not another Blue Valley community with this proximity to schools and the amenities package.”
Wyngate has six remaining new homes to choose from—four two-story, one 1.5-story and one reverse floor plan. Two of the ready-now homes qualify for the lower-level promotion.
Experience the Rodrock difference today. Homes are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through October 7 for the much-anticipated Fall Parade. Community managers are eager to answer questions and help find your next home in the perfect neighborhood, near award-winning schools.
