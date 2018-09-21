Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge dazzles during Fall Parade

With 11 jaw-dropping homes ready to tour, Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge is THE spot to kick off the Fall Parade of Homes. Located east of Mission Road on 175th Street, the community is comprised of three neighborhoods—Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—amidst rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. And just in time for the Fall Parade of Homes, a cornucopia of beautiful homes is ready to tempt homebuyers.
“We enjoyed unparalleled success during the Spring Parade, receiving top awards for 6 entries,” says Bruce Stout, community manager. “Rodrock Development is confident our homebuilders will again be rewarded for their commitment to excellence. With 11 Parade entries, Sundance Ridge has quickly transformed into the community we envisioned when construction began in August of 2017. Sundance Ridge offers a variety of homebuilder choices, floor-plan options, and price points. The Parade give us an opportunity to showcase the talents of Kansas City’s finest homebuilders, and we’re excited to unveil the wide range of possibilities available in our area.”
Big Sky starts the Fall Parade of Homes off with a bang with two truly spectacular homes. The Kensington by Starr Homes will leave tour goers in awe with its grand 2-story Great Room, shining hardwoods, exposed beams, and extensive trim detailing. The spacious kitchen sits adjacent to an oversized dining room, featuring a bi-parting slider to the covered lanai, accented with brick flooring and fireplace.
Next up is a stunning artisan-inspired 1.5 story by Ashner Construction Company on a picturesque lot. Ashner Construction embraces a one-of-a-kind style that defines excellence. Soaring vaults, exposed rustic beams, and massive stone accents wrap you in the comfort of luxury. An expansive covered lanai overlooks heavily wooded terrain and inspiring sunsets.
Another two beautiful abodes are at the ready in Red Fox Run, including the debut of the Wetherford III. This 1.5 story has a striking curved staircase that enhances the elegance of the Great Room, which opens onto the center-island kitchen. Laden with an extensive trim package, the Wetherford has a fabulous outdoor living area with covered deck.
Woodbridge Custom Homes garnered a Silver award for its Edgemont design in the spring and provides sophisticated elegance coupled with an eye for entertaining. Highlights include the center-island kitchen, which overlooks the Great Room with ornate ceiling detailing and built-ins that flank the floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Finally, a spectacular seven homes are ready to tempt tour goers in Archers Landing, including the Madison Plus, a 5-bedroom, 4-bath 2-story, with some 2,773 square feet of finished living space. Lovely design touches—including hickory and white oak hardwood floors throughout much of the main floor and an inviting courtyard sitting area by front entrance—make this home a standout.
Also fabulously attired is Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II.2, sporting open spaces, voluminous ceiling heights, detailed trim, stone accents, and more. “The lower-level entertainment area boasts a large wet bar adjacent to a recreation area accented by a fireplace, built-ins, and theater space,” says Bruce.
Meanwhile, the award-winning 1.5-story Edgewood by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes is an entertainer’s delight, featuring an open main level filled with natural light. “The center-island kitchen overlooks the impressive Great Room and covered lanai, while a spacious upper level offers a lofted area—ideal for casual entertaining,” says Bob Sloan, community manager.
James Engle Custom Homes is also showcasing its 2018 Spring Parade Silver Award Winner, the Jameson. This 1.5-story abode provides functionality coupled with elegant and thoughtful design. (Think: granite, stainless steel, custom cabinetry with raised end panels and hidden hinges, exquisite molding, and so much more.)
First Choice Custom Homes’ 2018 Spring Parade Silver Award Winner, the Tuscan Craftsman, is a reverse 1.5 story with a unique angled entry, quaint library, and spacious sunroom that makes the most of Archers Landing’s views. “A true hearth room allows for quiet evenings in front of the fireplace, which is flanked by handsome cabinetry,” Bob adds.
The Emrik III by Rob Washam Homes rounds out the 1.5-story selections. “A spectacular 2-story Great Room provides a voluminous feel with a stone-accented fireplace flanked by built-ins,” says Bruce. “And the gourmet kitchen easily transitions from dinner prep area to the focal point during a night of entertainment.”
Finally, the 2-story Weston by Tabernacle Homes offers an expansive 3,015 square feet of finished space. Form and function are fabulously intertwined, especially throughout the formal dining/living/Great Room combination that overlooks a spectacular covered lanai.
And there’s still much to look forward to: The Sundance Ridge development team continues to plan an expansive lodge-style clubhouse and pool complex that will provide residents an incredible gathering space. With meticulous attention to detail and design, Rodrock Development is projecting construction to begin in the summer of 2019.
Sundance Ridge offers a living experience like no other—and the Parade of Homes is the perfect time to be inspired by this one-of-a-kind community.
Sundance Ridge
Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road
Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $1 million plus; home sites $88,950 and up
Contact: Bruce Stout or Bob Sloan, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, redfox.sundance@rodrock.com
Office Hours: Monday through Saturday 10-5, Sunday 12-5
Comments