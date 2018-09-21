Maintenance-Provided Homes in Densely-Wooded Lenexa Paradise

Prime Development Land Company is well-known for its creative and distinctive residential developments throughout the Kansas City area that consistently exceed customer expectations. One of their newest and most beautiful neighborhoods they have developed in the past 25 years is Canyon Creek Point.
Located in Lenexa just north of Kansas Highway 10 at the western end of Prairie Star Parkway, Canyon Creek Point is situated atop a high ridge with deep stream valleys on two sides, offering spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. And because city-owned parkland and a natural conservation area surround the community, residents are assured that those views will remain forever unspoiled.
Gary Pattison and Teresa Acklin, who market the property for Prime Development Land Company, are excited to announce the community’s new phase, new models and new inventory.
“Ever since we opened Phase 1 earlier this year, sales have been at a very brisk pace,” said Pattison. “Prospective buyers really like the boutique nature of the community, which when complete will include only 99 select home sites. More recently we unveiled Phase 2 lots in conjunction with the grand opening of our four furnished model homes, and buyers from all parts of Johnson County are taking notice and making reservations.”
All of the lots at Canyon Creek Point are naturally positioned to provide ultimate privacy, backing to treed parkland or common area. And over 80 percent are suitable for walk-out basements.
BUILDERS
The spectacular maintenance-provided homes here are constructed by well-known builders James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Homes, Roeser Custom Homes and JFE Construction - each known for their outstanding award-winning designs, quality construction and commitment to excellence. The homes here are offered in reverse 1-1/2-story designs with 2,700 to 3,200 square feet of living area and three-car garages. Lot prices range from the $70,000s to $240,000s, with home prices starting in the low-500,000s to $600,000-plus. Several spec homes are move-in ready for immediate occupancy, with several more available within 45-60+ days and lots are also available for custom build jobs.
“Our buyers say they like the convenience of maintenance-provided neighborhoods, but many don’t want to downsize to small attached villas,” said Acklin. “They want a comfortably sized home with room for a growing family, a spacious main level for daily living and entertaining, and a full-size yard for pets and outdoor living. Canyon Creek Point offers all of this on some of the most premier and superior lots available in Johnson county, in a setting of unsurpassed natural beauty.”
FORWARD THINKING DESIGN
In their continued efforts to meet the unique needs and desires of today’s homebuyer, the builders at Canyon Creek Point have incorporated several convenience-minded and accessibility features that appeal to a wide array of buyers. For example, some of James Engle Custom Homes offer roll-in showers, and no step entries from front and garage entrances, and Hilmann Homes has a floor plan designed in advance to accommodate an elevator.
“The builders have already made allowances for things like necessary extra electrical wiring without a re-design should a new homeowner want to add an elevator,” Pattison said. “Widened door openings and smart home gadgets are also among the modifications our builders can provide after consulting with the buyer. It’s part of what makes our homes stand apart from other maintenance-provided homes in the Kansas City area.”
AMENITIES
Neighborhood services will include landscape maintenance, mowing, snow removal, and community amenities include picturesque walking trails and elective privileges for use of the pool, cabana, playground, basketball court, and recreational sports field at the neighboring Canyon Creek neighborhood, also developed by Prime Development Land Company.
LOCATION
Residents at Canyon Creek Point enjoy quick and easy access to Highways K-10, K-7, I-435 and I-35, allowing smooth travel to all parts of the metropolitan area including Corporate Woods, shopping, dining and entertainment areas in Leawood, South Overland Park, the Country Club Plaza, the Crossroads Art District and Downtown Kansas City, and the nearby Lenexa City Center. Lawrence, Kansas and KCI airport are only 30 minutes away.
“We invite anyone interested in a boutique, upscale, maintenance provided living community to come out to Canyon Creek Point,” said Acklin. “Discover why Canyon Creek Point is the natural place to live!”
Canyon Creek Point
Prices: Lot prices range from the $70,000s to $240,000s, with home prices starting in the low-500,000s to $600,000-plus.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Directions: Kansas Highway 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway exit, then north on Canyon Creek Boulevard and west on Prairie Star Parkway.
For more information contact: Teresa Acklin or Gary Pattison at 913-271-4455 or 913-634-9592.
Website: www.CanyonCreekPointKS.com.
Comments