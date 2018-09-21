Loch Lloyd impresses with extraordinary home for the Fall Parade of Homes

Starr Homes’ 2018 Parade of Homes entry in Loch Lloyd is a “must-see” offering extraordinary design, interior finishes and location in the Village of Loch Lloyd. Overlooking a peaceful pond by the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course, this modern masterpiece offers breathtaking views from every room of this reverse 1½-story home, which features four bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a 5-car garage and Starr Homes’ signature energy-efficient design. This 7,000+ square foot home with modern, clean lines effortlessly flows from indoor to outdoor living spaces and compliments the serene, natural setting within the Village of Loch Lloyd.
The soaring two-story, light-filled foyer leads to a sprawling hearth and dining room focused around the kitchen. The adjoining butler’s pantry and separate walk-in pantry provide ample space for prep and storage, while the nearby walk-up bar is ideally located when entertaining guests on the first floor.
The luxe first-floor master suite includes a marble framed fireplace; a coffee bar conveniently placed by an impressive closet that offers plentiful storage; and a sleek, spacious bathroom. The second first-floor bedroom has its own private exterior access, and the home office is enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The four-seasons room will welcome family and friends to relax. The adjoining spacious lanai, complete with grilling station, TV and elongated fire table with waterfront golf course views, invites outdoor living throughout the year.
The lower level offers two additional guest rooms with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Entertainment options are available for everyone — from a massive media room with billiards and a full bar to a golf simulator room and exercise room. A focal point of the space is the walk-in wine cellar with glass walls and floating bottle storage. The lower level covered lanai provides another place to enjoy the picture perfect surroundings.
Starr Homes is partnering with The Community Blood Center of Kansas City for a blood drive on Sunday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their model in the scenic Village of Loch Lloyd. The Community Blood Center Donor Bus will be at 16008 Saint Andrews Court, and all presenting donors will receive a Starr Homes T-shirt and a chance to win gift certificates to some of Kansas City’s top restaurants. For additional information, contact Jen Pircon with Starr Homes at (630) 408-2195 or Jen@StarrHomes.net.
While visiting the Parade of Homes entry, prospective buyers can view the variety of homesites Loch Lloyd has to offer: from the last two waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots on Spyglass that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the golf course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided luxury living. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.
“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd.
Loch Lloyd’s consistent growth is evidenced by the continued expansion on the north end of the community; the recent release of The Cove, a maintenance-provided enclave near the south end of the lake; two award-winning Spring Parade of Homes entries; and four additional new models by Don Julian Builders, Cecil & Ray Homes, JS Robinson Homes and Starr Homes, which are underway for 2019. Visit Loch Lloyd during the 2018 Fall Parade of Homes to experience this extraordinary community!
FACT BOX:
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 22-Oct. 7
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500 or www.lochlloyd.com/real-estate
CUTLINES:
IMAGE 1:
Starr Homes’ Parade of Homes entry #273 in the Village of Loch Lloyd is a modern masterpiece.
Submitted photo
IMAGE 2:
This year’s Fall Parade of Homes entry by Starr Homes features a double-height entry with luxe, modern interior finishings and leads to an 800-square-foot lanai with exceptional views of the adjacent water and Tom Watson Signature Golf Course.
Submitted photo
