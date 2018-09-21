Love at first sight: homeowner falls for historic Lee’s Summit location, quality-built homes

After moving from Lee’s Summit to Lone Jack, Katharine Achor realized she missed Lee’s Summit and wanted to move back. While out driving around, she saw the signs for Kessler Ridge at New Longview. The rest, as they say, was history.
“I loved the community,” she said. “And I love the story of renovating the Longview Farm land. I’m a horse person, and I’d love to see one of those historic barns open to horses again.”
Achor didn’t just fall in love with Kessler Ridge at New Longview—she was also captivated by the model home, a reverse 1½-story Cardinale floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
She opted to work with Inspired Homes to build her own Cardinale home and raved about the process.
“Everything was so easy,” she said.
The Inspired Homes’ approach to building is a thoughtful, detailed process. High-quality materials like James Hardie siding are used to reduce maintenance needs while also helping to protect the home. As a fire safety inspector, Achor has an eye for these sorts of details. And what she saw while her home was built affirmed her decision to build with Inspired Homes.
“Inspired Homes goes above and beyond what’s required for construction,” she said. “Many of the details—like the fact that they dry-wall the ceilings, even in unfinished spaces—stood out to me. It’s all about safety.”
As the Fall Parade of Homes begins this weekend, prospective buyers eager to follow Achor’s lead are encouraged to visit Kessler Ridge at New Longview. Start your tour at the model home, which exemplifies the modern livability of Inspired Homes’ floor plans while also paying tribute to the history of Longview Farm.
A number of scenic homesites are available for homeowners who would prefer to work with Inspired Homes on a personalized home. A wide variety of floor plans is available, including ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story layouts. Prices start in the low $300,000s.
And for those who would prefer to move to Kessler Ridge on a faster timeline, an incredible selection of move-in ready homes awaits. They include a mix of Inspired Homes’ reverse 1½-story and two-story layouts with three to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms. Many of the homes include 3-car garages. Square footages range from 2,201 to 2,932, so you can find the ideal layout to fit your specific needs. Prices range from $359,900 to $394,900.
When selecting a move-in ready home, buyers can take advantage of Inspired Homes’ fall financing special. Close your loan with Inspired Homes’ recommended lender, NASB, by October 22, 2018, and lock in a 30-year fixed rate.
And because the homes are move-in ready, you’ll be living in Kessler Ridge in no time. That means you’ll still have plenty of beautiful fall weather to enjoy the community’s incredible surroundings.
Just outside of Kessler Ridge, the historic Longview area of Lee’s Summit continues to transform into a modern lifestyle destination with an emphasis on walkability. B&B Theatres recently opened New Longview 7, a world-class movie theatre that’s just a short stroll away from Kessler Ridge. The intimate, boutique setting is equipped with a dive lighting system that creates a more immersive movie-watching experience (and is the first theatre in the world to feature this type of lighting system). The theatre is also home to B&B Theatre’s third Grand Screen in the Kansas City area, which stretches four stories tall and seven stories wide.
Other nearby points of interest include New Longview Village shops, Longview Lake (which includes a marina and fishing and swimming areas), Fred Arbanas 18-hole championship golf course, walking and biking paths, Metropolitan Community College—Longview Recreation Center and a nearby swimming pool.
“I love being close to the lake and taking the dogs for a run,” Achor said.
Families moving to Kessler Ridge will be within the Lee’s Summit School District, including Longview Farm Elementary, Summit Lakes Middle and Lee’s Summit West high school.
Achor has only lived in Kessler Ridge for less than a month, and she’s as happy in her new home as she imagined.
“I’ve had neighbors bring me cookies and brownies and welcome me to the neighborhood,” she said. “I’m so excited to live here.”
Kessler Ridge at New Longview
Prices: From the low $300,000s (including homesite and all site costs)
Location: SW Kessler Drive and SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 22-Oct. 7
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com.
