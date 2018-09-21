Cider Mill Ridge – What a Neighborhood!

Welcome to the Fall Parade of Homes! With the new phase open at Cider Mill Ridge you should make it a point to come see why some many people have called it home. Cider Mill Ridge at The National is located in the quaint town of Parkville, Missouri. A town known for its parks, shops and great schools. Cider Mill Ridge has been developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with a community pool. As you wonder through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you view the next phase with several cul-de-sac and walk outs lots.
This picturesque community cannot be called a community without its residents. One such resident are the Ahern’s. “My husband and I have really enjoyed living in Cider Mill Ridge over the past 4 years. It is a beautiful area that is well maintained. The best part are the wonderful families that make up the neighborhood!” The Ahern’s are just one of the families that are proud to call Cider Mill Ridge home.
Other families have talked with Chris Powell of Weichert who markets the community and have raved about the building process and how easy it was to go from a dream to reality. The Phillips are one such family who could not say enough about SAB Homes, one of four builders who are building at Cider Mill Ridge. Besides SAB Homes, the building group includes New Mark Homes by Don Julian and Craig Archer, Don Julian Homes and RH Custom Homes.
Another factor to a great community is convenience. Cider Mill Ridge is just minutes from the largest retail center Parkville has to offer. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jake’s, White Horse Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.
Something else no other development in Parkville can claim, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award and touted as the best elementary school in the Park Hill School District. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, this year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.
With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may call 913-890-3596 and talk with Chris or Gina or can visit our website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
Cider Mill Ridge
Prices: Starting from the low $400’s.
Location: Parkville, Mo 64152
Hours: By appointment
Contact: 913-890-3596.
Web: CiderMillRidge.com.
