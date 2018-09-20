Time is running out to buy or build a new home in Woodneath Farms

Situated along the historic grounds of a once thriving dairy farm, Woodneath Farms is a 320-acre, master planned community that offers a traditional neighborhood feel in a suburban setting, with home prices beginning in the upper $300,000’s.
With acres of greenspace and parkland nestled around the original Woodneath Mansion, Woodneath Farms has long been a destination community for hundreds of Northland families. Comprised of nearly 720 homes, Woodneath Farms offers quick access to Kansas City International Airport, downtown Kansas City, Missouri, historic Liberty Square and a variety of shopping and entertainment venues, as well as major highways and interstates.
With home construction well underway in the final phase, interest has been strong and future Woodneath Farms homeowners have been anxious for the opportunity to walk through the nearly completed inventory homes and get a feel for the finished space.
Home buyers can choose from one of six exclusive builders: Aspen Homes, Klopfenstine Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, Olympus Custom Homes, SAB Homes and Cardinal Crest Homes. Each has extensive experience in the Kansas City home market, providing homeowners with a personalized, hands-on design process.
There are 16 model or spec homes in a variety of stages of construction available to tour, including move-in ready new homes, making it easy for those who want or need to move soon. The homes feature four to five bedrooms.
Two homes are entered on the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily September 22 through October 7, 2018: Tour #249 is a four bedroom reverse by Klopfenstine Construction. Buyers will be interested in the main level master bedroom and the wonderful outdoor living spaces. Tour #250 is a four bedroom one and a half story built by McFarland Custom Builders with an open plan for easy living. Be sure to add them to your list of favorites to see.
“Homes in Woodneath Farms are distinctive with unique design features, differentiating them from their neighbors,” said Tricia Vulje, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “This last phase is beautiful and people are realizing that time is running out to buy a new home in this community.”
Woodneath Farms residents enjoy a variety of community amenities including a competition sized swimming pool, lake with fountain, walking trails, a playground, nature areas, tennis court, picnic pavilion, a recreation area and generous landscaping. Just inside the neighborhood entrance, Shoal Creek Elementary school and the state-of-the-art Mid Continent Public Library Woodneath branch are connected to the neighborhood’s extensive trail system and are a quick bike ride or walk away.
“When you drive into Woodneath Farms, you know you’re somewhere special,” said Sherri Cole, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “The combination of location, amenities and overall sense of community has made this award-winning neighborhood the perfect place for hundreds of families to call home.”
Woodneath Farms residents have a Kansas City address while students in the community attend schools within the highly-acclaimed Liberty School District.
“Many of our residents chose Woodneath Farms as it allowed them to meet residency requirements set forth by their employers and send their children to excellent schools,” explains Cole.
Two furnished model homes are open Tuesday 1-6p.m., Wednesday through Sunday 12-6 p.m. and Monday by appointment, with extended hours during the Fall Parade.
Woodneath Farms is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Woodneath Farms
Prices: From the upper $300,000s
Directions: Interstate 35 north to Missouri 152 west. Go ½ mile and turn north onto Northeast Flintlock Road, then one mile to the community entrance.
Hours: Tuesday 1-6 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday 12-6 p.m. and Monday by appointment. Extended hours during the Fall Parade.
Contact: Sherri Cole or Tricia Vulje at 816.781.7925
Comments