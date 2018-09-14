Oak Run Offers Southern Johnson County Living at an Affordable Price

Situated near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway in Southern Johnson County, the residential community of Oak Run offers a wealth of upscale living options at an affordable price.
Perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots in this inviting, serene community, some over ½-acre in size, are some of the most well-designed homes in the area, all built exclusively by Johnnie Adams Homes.
“One of the things that sets Oak Run apart from other similar communities is that it offers some of the most affordable and innovative floor plans in South Johnson County,” said JW Snell, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate. “With home prices rising all over the Kansas City metropolitan area, price is a major factor for prospective buyers. So, we are proud to be able to offer so much house and community for the money.”
Currently, 19 spec homes are being offered in seven different floor plans, with four ready for immediate move-in, five will be ready within 45-days, and another 10 are under construction.
One of the most popular floor plans at Oak Run is The Greystone, a beautiful reverse 1-½ story, 4-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom open floor plan priced at $299,950, which is an unheard-of price for new construction in Johnson County. Prospective buyers should note that only four homes are available at this phenomenal price.
Another popular reverse 1-1/2-story design drawing folks to the community is The Woodland II. Priced between $366,950 and $383,500 and set on a spacious lot with four bedrooms and 2-1/2-bathrooms, this plan features an extended basement finish with a custom bar and cabinets, and it is framed for a full-size refrigerator. Only three homes available.
“What’s great about this house is that the lower level also has a spacious entertainment area with two large storage areas with plenty of space to store everyday items, holiday decorations, and more,” said Snell.
Prospective homebuyers can also experience Johnnie Adams Homes’ exceptional quality, amenities and value at The Northbend, a stunning two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan. Four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms are upstairs, and the office/flex room is on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room.
The Oak Run community is within close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences, within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers and offers close and quick access to I-35. As such, residents are within minutes of downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport. The City of Olathe is also investing $15 million into renovating Olathe Lake and will offer many amenities only 1 to 2 minutes away from the neighborhood. For more details, check out this video: youtube.com/watch?v=L7do51veHjw.
For residents with children, Oak Run is located within the award-winning Olathe School District, which includes the brand new, $82 million, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School.
Several of the other big draws for Oak Run buyers are the community amenities, including a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
“Traffic was great during the Spring Parade of Homes and we received wonderful feedback regarding the quiet, family-friendly feel of the neighborhood,” said Snell. “Stewart-Groves Development and Johnnie Adams Homes together offer a great neighborhood with a variety of floor plans, including the popular reverse 1-1/2-story plans that are attractive to a wide range of buyers.
“Now is a great time for buyers to come out to select a spec home, or make a lot reservation, and make plans to move in before the winter weather arrives,” Snell continued. “It really is a wonderful community, which is why we always tell people that Oak Run is the place where they ‘Love to Come Home!’”
FACT BOX:
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st Street. Then one-half mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the upper-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or JW Snell at 979-587-2956.
Email: jw@jwsnell.com.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com.
