REALTORS® Offer Safety Tips for Home Sellers

Selling your home, even for the most organized person, is a stressful experience. There are things to be repaired, rooms to be cleaned, and often children and pets that don’t understand all of the increased activity. And to top it all off, you have to open up your home to complete strangers who are going to walk through every part of your personal space.
Luckily, one of the many benefits of using a REALTOR is the peace of mind knowing that through their expertise and available technologies, you can rest at ease, assured that your family and your personal property are safe during the home selling process.
Following are a few safety considerations for sellers.
Protect your Valuables
While you do want a potential buyer to take a look at everything, there are things that you want to protect, including jewelry, small electronics and other valuables to avoid any danger or theft during showings or open houses. It may be possible to lock away some of those items, but for those where it is not (televisions, music systems, art work, antiques, cherished keepsakes, and the like), you can request that your REALTOR do their best to avoid taking photos of them for posting online.
Don’t Forget about those Everyday Items
From that stack of bills on the table to the spare keys on the hook by the door, seemingly boring items to you and I can be very appealing to someone who might be looking for an opportunity to do harm. Your bills and other paperwork can include personal information that can aid criminals. Don’t forget about the lure of the medicine cabinet … consider hiding all prescription drugs to eliminate the temptation.
Let your REALTOR Arrange All Showings
Avoid any unexpected visits from another “real estate agent” or sweet looking couple “who were in the neighborhood” who may be looking for an opportunity to cause you or your property harm, by always denying any request for showings without your REALTOR’s prior knowledge. Refer all inquiries and requests for showings to your REALTOR and notify them promptly about any unexpected visits from strangers.
Insist on the Electronic Lockbox
Not so long ago, a mechanical, combination lock box was the most common method for providing key access to your property for showings. Today, electronic lockboxes have become the industry standard. Not only does the electronic lockbox provide more secure and nearly indestructible key storage, the technology also limits entry to your home to only authorized professionals and provides tracking of who opened the lockbox and when.
Check Doors & Windows
REALTORS will be keeping a close eye on visitors to your home while it is on the market. However, but it never hurts to take a few moments each day to walk through the house and double check that it is secure and that no doors or windows have inadvertently or purposely been left unlocked.
Your REALTOR is your Best Defense
Remember, your first line of defense is your REALTOR who has specialized knowledge and training in all facets of real estate sales, including best practices for safety. If you are considering selling your home, contact a professional REALTOR to help navigate the sales process. www.KCRealtorLink.com
Your REALTOR® is Your Advocate
Whether buying or selling a home, it is important to partner with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.
The ability to adopt the most appropriate role for any given situation is typically so seamless that it may even go unnoticed, but it’s within that ability that the value of a REALTOR® is most clear.
REALTORS® take on many roles:
Negotiator - Engaged in an unrelenting pursuit of the win-win
Concierge - The go-to person that even go-to people go to
Advocate - Making sure you never have to go it alone
Matchmaker - The mutual friend setting you up with your soulmate house
Wordsmith - Painting the picture of how you will feel
Firefighter - Snuffing out problems left and right
Designer - Selling homes is an artform
Advisor - With experience comes wisdom (and the eagerness to share it)
