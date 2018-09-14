Eye-catching model row, incredible selection and fall special in southern Johnson County

As you plan your Fall Parade of Homes adventure, make sure Brookwood Farms is at the top of your “must-see” list. Not only is the community’s newest phase open, but Brookwood Farms also features a stunning model row with furnished model homes from renowned builders Dusselier and Marks, Gianni Custom Homes and Providence Homes. Add to that an exciting inventory of speculative homes and a fall special, and there’s no doubt that now is the best time to buy in Brookwood Farms.
Start your community tour at Brookwood Farms’ model row, which showcases the eye-catching architecture and exemplary craftsmanship that are among the hallmarks of the community’s building team. The model row includes an Asheville two-story from Dusselier and Marks, a Bentley reverse 1½-story from Gianni Custom Homes and a Birmingham II ranch from Providence Homes.
Once you’re captivated by the gorgeous homes, be sure to browse the community’s available speculative inventory. For a limited time, prospective buyers can take advantage of a fall builder special when buying in Brookwood Farms, applicable to contracts written between September 22 and October 31, 2018. All Brookwood Farms builders (Dusselier and Marks Homes, Gianni Custom Homes, Providence Homes and Wheeler Design) are offering a $2,500 décor allowance for contracts accepted between the aforementioned dates. Please reach out to the Brookwood Farms sales team for details.
Available speculative homes in Brookwood Farms include:
Newport 3 reverse 1½-story home by Wheeler Design, which features a fresh, new plan on a walkout lot. This home, priced at $359,900 is underway at 19308 W. 200th St. and can be completed in 30 days.
Gianni Custom Homes is featuring a Lexington reverse 1½-story home at 19315 W. 200th Terrace. Priced at $385,000, the home features a spacious, open floor plan, a beamed great room and quad sliders leading to a covered deck. Gianni Custom homes also has two Bentley reverse 1½-story homes underway. Visit the Gianni Custom Homes model home for more information about these two speculative homes, including pricing.
Dusselier and Marks Homes has several homes to choose from throughout Brookwood Farms. Two reverse 1½-story Marietta II floor plans—one of the community’s most popular designs—are available. Thoughtful features include two master closets, and buyers may select finishes on some of the homes. The homes are priced at $364,950 and $369,700.
Dusselier and Marks also features a two-story Asheville at 19412 W. 201st Street, priced at $374,950. Buyers can select finishes for the appealing new floor plan, which includes an office/bedroom on the main level. And a beautiful reverse 1½-story Augusta floor plan is available for $349,465. The home includes an open main level with ample room to entertain, as well as a welcoming master suite with spacious walk-in shower. Enjoy the surrounding scenery on a covered patio.
Last but not least, a Birmingham II ranch home by Providence Homes is underway at 19413 W. 201st Street and priced at $349,950. This must-see ranch plan features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level. The plan is also featured on Brookwood Farms’ new model row.
An exciting new reverse 1 ½-story by KC Building Company is coming soon. Ask the onsite sales staff for details.
For prospective buyers who prefer to work with one of the community’s builders on a custom home, several idyllic homesites are available.
“Prospective buyers can also select the one remaining daylight homesite in the community’s third phase, the perfect spot for a custom-built home,” said Melanie Johnson, a community manager at Brookwood Farms. “Brookwood Farms’ fourth phase is now open, adding even more selection to our growing community. All homesites in Brookwood Farms offer ample space between homes, giving residents a sense of privacy and all fit a three-car garage.”
Brookwood Farms continues to have great success with its award-winning, energy-efficient homes. The community’s builders are committed to energy efficiency, incorporating materials like a whole-house wrap, a foam and caulk package and low-E double-pane windows to create draft-free homes with lower utility costs.
Standard features of all Brookwood Farms homes include fully sodded yards, knock-down ceilings and custom cabinets with hidden hinges and 42-inch uppers. Brookwood Farms’ many family-friendly features have been a huge draw for growing families. These thoughtful conveniences include large closets, walk-in pantries, boot benches and affordable packages to finish the lower level.
Spacious homesites, excellent value for the price, the southern Johnson County location and a highly rated school district continue to bring numerous potential buyers to Brookwood Farms in Spring Hill, just a short drive south of Olathe. The experienced agents at Brookwood Farms have programs to help buyers sell their existing homes and also will consider contingencies, giving buyers peace of mind when making the decision to purchase a new home.
Brookwood Farms is adjacent to 199th Street and just minutes from U.S. 169 and U.S. 69. The community is near entertainment, shopping and dining options, as well as numerous outdoor activities with Sycamore Ridge Golf Course, the new Spring Hill Aquatic Center and Hillsdale Lake right in its backyard. Brookwood Farms has the serenity and security of a small-town atmosphere while being minutes from big-city amenities.
Inside the community, residents enjoy amenities including a popular swimming pool, as well as a variety of social events and activities.
“The neighbor-to-neighbor social programming team has planned many fun activities for all ages throughout the year, giving residents plenty of things to do,” said Susan Heenan, who markets Brookwood Farms for Reece Nichols.
The community is near the Spring Hill High School complex at 199th Street and Ridgeview Road. Elementary students attend Wolf Creek School, which is just around the corner. The Spring Hill School District has earned 26 Standard of Excellence Awards and two Governor’s Achievement awards.
For more information, contact Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979 or visit their website at brookwoodfarmsks.com.
Brookwood Farms
Prices: From the mid-$300,000s.
Location: 199th Street, a quarter-mile west of Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill.
Directions: U.S. 169 south to 199th Street, left on 199th then left again to stay on 199th Street (at big Spring Hill sign). Brookwood Farms is across the bridge on the right. Turn into subdivision at Skyview Lane. Or take U.S. 69 south to 199th Street. Right on 199th to Skyview Lane, a quarter-mile past Ridgeview Road.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 22-Oct. 7.
Contact: Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979.
Web: brookwoodfarmsks.com.
