Summit Homes Introduces New Line of Affordable Homes to Kansas City

Summit Homes, Kansas City’s largest new home builder, is pleased to announce its newest brand of homes, Simplicity. Simplicity provides high value, new construction housing options to the Kansas City area at an average price point of $250,000, over $100,000 less than the average cost of a new house in Kansas City in 2018.
“The goal behind Simplicity is to break down the increasing barriers of new home ownership that face our communities today,” said Summit Homes Chief Operating Officer Zalman Kohen. “It is our goal to bring new homes to the hardworking, deserving families that need them.”
Summit Homes developed Simplicity to fill an increasing void for affordable new home construction in the Kansas City market, which is virtually nonexistent in mass production in the area.
Over the past year, the housing premium for new construction versus resale averaged around 100 percent, which limits home buyers’ options who are looking for a new construction home at a reasonable price.
“With the Kansas City resale market experiencing a two-month supply of homes and almost no viable options for new home construction, first time home buyers are left with few choices,” said Summit Homes CEO Fred Delibero. “Thus, making the dream of home ownership seemingly unattainable. Simplicity by Summit Homes will provide an affordable solution for those seeking an economical and beautiful home right here in Kansas City.”
Simplicity incorporates new state-of-the-art technologies in construction materials to deliver modern design finishes that are stylish and durable to provide high value for an affordable home. Simplicity features floorplans designed to eliminate wasted materials and maximize efficiencies in the construction process to ultimately provide a lower price point for home owners. Summit Homes’ director of design curated several packages specifically for Simplicity. These preselected design options make the design process for the homeowner very simple while still offering personalization.
“We identified our buyers’ pain points during the building process, which can often be found during the design phase, and eliminated these frustrations to allow for a more seamless, enjoyable and simple experience,” said Kohen.
Summit Homes is owned by Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, who maintains a deep focus on transforming the American dream of home ownership into reality for more home owners. As a member of Clayton Properties Group, Summit Homes was able to leverage expertise and buying power to yield tangible benefits for its customers such as affordable pricing, while still focusing on the company’s core values.
Simplicity is currently for sale in Oak Grove, MO., and Independence, MO. Summit Homes plans to introduce Simplicity in Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit, this winter. Construction is now complete on several homes in Oaks of Edgewood, Oak Grove, Mo. and Prairie Landing, Independence, Mo. These communities exclusively build Simplicity floor plans, which offer enough square footage for a multi-generational buyers. Homes range between 1484 sq ft to over 2000 sq ft of living space, with 3-4 bedrooms, and 2 to 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan combines the great room, kitchen and dining space with options for a lower level finish.
For more information about Simplicity by Summit Homes, please visit summithomeskc.com/simplicity-homes
Summit Homes is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. In 2016, Summit joined Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Summit actively supports numerous organizations committed to helping children and those unable to help themselves, including Children’s Mercy Hospital, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Hope Haven of Cass County and Harvesters: The Community Food Network. To learn more about Summit Homes, visit summithomeskc.com.
Simplicity by Summit Homes
From the $240s
Contact: New Home Specialist Chris Valentine, 816-326-2909
Website: summithomeskc.com/simplicity-homes
