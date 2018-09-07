Rural KC launches new rural property services

Are there any differences in buying country homes and property rather than buying homes in the city? “Well as it turns out there are at least two major ones”, says veteran realtor Micquelyn Malina. “The first is that people moving to the country are not looking to just change their house, they are looking to change their lives.”
“The second difference is that they are often encountering issues they are not familiar with. Such things as septic systems, oil and gas leases, property easements, wildlife, drinking water wells, rural zoning and more, all present challenges for buyers, and even realtors that are not familiar with country living”, said Malina.
To help serve clients wanting to buy or sell country property Malina has joined forces with fellow Keller Williams agent Bill Gaughan to form the Rural KC team. This is a group of real estate professionals, including agents, marketing professionals, transaction coordinators, and more, all dedicated to serving clients who want to buy or sell rural property.
Malina and Gaughan built this group because they both felt that clients wanting to sell or buy rural property require specialized services that most agents weren’t experienced or interested in handling. Even in a hot market like the current one, rural homes require unique marketing and expertise to find the right buyers.
Gaughan said, “Selling upscale rural properties requires a different approach than selling homes in a subdivision. The mixture of internet, print, direct mail, and targeted marketing, is different for each property and Rural KC is experienced in creating custom marketing plans for each individual property.”
As an example, Gaughan pointed to a recently listed estate home near Lone Jack Missouri. Built over 4 years with great craftsmanship by the seller, no detail or amenity was spared in building this exquisite property.
Located on 96 acres of mostly income producing farmland the property consists of a main home with over 13,000 sf of living space. The home has 5 bedrooms, including 2 master suites, 6 full baths, media room, sauna, wine cellar, game room recreation room, infinity salt water in ground pool with cabana, oversize 4 car garage, and a lighted tennis court. It also includes a carriage house with over 3,000 sf of living space including 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and room for 8+ cars.
The property was built with exquisite care. The upscale amenities are obvious everywhere. Just driving into the property, you notice the stamped concrete drive, and walking into the home the two story entrance is accented by the marble floors, interior water fall, 9 fireplaces, fluted doors, Canac cabinets in the Cellini style, and so much more. This is truly a one of a kind estate.
Properties like these require the type of marketing power that only a real estate team specializing in country estate properties can produce. The marketing for this property begins with a high end video production utilizing drone and professional photographers to highlight the beauty and grace of this property supported by a multimedia campaign.
The marketing reach for this property is global in nature. It’s easy to assume that if you’re not in a super high-demand market like New York or Miami, you don’t really have to worry about reaching international investors. International home shoppers, much like US buyers, all have very specific goals and geographies in mind.
Rural KC recognizes that international buyers are also attracted to the seclusion and privacy available in the central US that is not often found in large metropolitan areas, making them a good target for the types of properties that Rural KC represents.
As a result, Rural KC utilizes a global campaign advertising properties on websites from London, to Singapore to Moscow. Additionally they also advertise in such media as Wall Street Journal, New York Times, duPont Registry, Robb Report, Mansion Global and more.
“We know moving to the country has far less to do with buying a home or land than it does with making a complete lifestyle change. Many of our clients live in the city but have a desire to purchase property in the country, and for many of them it is their first move into rural life.” said Malina.
Gaughan added, “We find that a lot of clients are not aware of all the issues that can come up when purchasing country property. Some of them wind up disappointed that it wasn’t what they expected. It’s the goal of our team to protect our clients from that disappointment.”
