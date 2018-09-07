Quality homes, family-friendly planning abound in Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake

When Jesse and Mallory Ramsey began the search for a new home, they knew they wanted a vibrant community full of families with young children. So when they stumbled upon Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake, they were delighted to find the best of both worlds—a quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic but abundant friendly families!
“What initially attracted us to Arbor Lake was its relatively remote and quiet location, yet it has easy access to any of the amenities in Johnson County and Kansas City,” Jesse says. “And one of the main differences we noticed in Arbor Lake compared to other communities was the abundance of families with children the same age as our children. It was important for us to have neighborhood friends for our kids to grow up with.”
The Ramseys are thrilled with their new home, which Jesse says is very well built. “It’s obvious great attention to detail was shown during the whole process. Our builder, Rick Hoelting, was great to work with, which made the whole home-buying process much easier. The excellent school system for our two young children was the cherry on top.”
As the family enters the fall months, there are plenty of neighborhood gatherings to look forward to—including Halloween fun. “I think our favorite thing will be watching our kids grow up in what we hope will be a tight-knit community,” Jesse says. “In the two months we’ve been here, we’ve already made several friends in the neighborhood, and with more homes going up, we’re sure to make many more!”
Located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Arbor Lake is anything but a typical, cookie-cutter development. Quiet, privacy-enhancing cul-de-sacs, a new pool, a picturesque 3.8-acre lake, and plenty of plans for growth make the community a standout. What’s more, Arbor Lake is within the award-winning Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so growing families like the Ramseys are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.
Even better? Arbor Lake has several homes that are nearing completion, so you can find your dream home in time to ring in the holidays.
Just 30 days from completion is the Emery Reverse by James Engle Custom Homes. Beautifully appointed, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath abode has an impressive foyer, Great Room that leads to an open kitchen with enameled cabinets, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a covered deck. With a bar, rec room, and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom in the walkout basement, this home offers fabulous style for just $468,596.
Prieb Homes also has several 2-story homes soon-to-be available, including the Paxton III, the Harlow V, and the Levi II. All feature 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3-car garages, luxurious master suites, and stunning kitchens. Each fantastic abode is ready for personalization, so homebuyers can pick their favorite finishes.
Harding Homes’ Lindenwood is some 30 days from completion, and this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home is stunning. Everything about this $469,500 build is oversized, including its two-story entry, extra deep third car garage, 8-foot tall garage doors, and 14-foot-by-14-foot covered patio.
Also some 30 days out is Drees Built Homes’ Galloway II for $424,500. With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an incredibly functional and open floor plan, this home is filled with thoughtful extras that make it a homebuyer favorite. A towering entry, formal dining and living room, gourmet kitchen, and butler’s pantry—with built-in wine and wine glass rack—are just some of the “wow” factors this plan provides.
Also not to be missed is Mark Lovsky Homes’ reverse 1.5-story Aubrey, slated to be ready in December at $421,950. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this open plan has a wall of windows in the Great Room and an unbelievable kitchen with custom enameled cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cook top, and more. The master suite is equally sumptuous with vaulted ceilings, walk-in shower, soaker tub, and laundry room off the master closet.
Finally, Gabriel Homes’ Samuel is 120 days from completion but priced to move today. This home offers a hard-to-find fourth garage, welcoming front porch, and an open concept 2-story floor plan that utilizes so much space. The kitchen is full of upgrades, including enameled cabinets, granite countertops, a built-in hutch, butler’s pantry, and a walk-in pantry with handy planning desk.
Some 15 different builders have been hard at work on unique floor plans in Arbor Lake—on a variety of home sites—ensuring the community is anything but cookie cutter. Come discover the beauty of Arbor Lake—and grow with this one-of-a-kind community!
Arbor Lake
Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Lenexa
Prices: Homes from upper $300,000 to mid $400,000
Contact: Debi Donner and Frank Zizzo, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-293-8181, arborlake@rodrock.com
