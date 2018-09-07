New Lenexa villas provide worry-free living

Lambie Custom Homes has been building homes for over 40 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Building throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area with prices ranging from the mid-$300s to $4 million plus, Lambie homes are truly accessible to clients in any price range or stage of life, including those wanting to “right-size” to a smaller, functional maintenance provided villa. The homes don’t appeal solely to those entering their golden years, however. The lock-and-leave option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage.
For those looking in the Lenexa/Shawnee area, The Enclave at Prairie Star features two cul-de-sacs for a quiet, friendly neighborhood feel. Located at Prairie Star Parkway just east of Monticello Road, the community has great access to highways 7, 10 and 435. It’s also close to shopping, dining and recreation, including the Falcon Ridge Golf Course. Lambie Custom is the exclusive builder in this maintenance provided neighborhood, offering custom finishes, innovative designs and a level of luxury that is only constrained by their clients’ imagination.
Homeowners may choose a ranch, 1.5 story, or reverse 1.5 story, allowing them the option of having bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces on one floor. Additional bedrooms on upper or lower floors can accommodate guests while entertainment areas can be built out to their specifications. Prices for these maintenance-provided villas start in the low $400,000s.
A furnished model is available to tour on the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily September 22 through October 7, 2018. Tour #43 at 22001 W. 97th Street is a reverse 1.5 story with three bedrooms and three baths. The Ashberry plan offers an inviting covered front porch, which leads inside past the guest bedroom and bath to the open kitchen, dining and great room areas. Hardwood floors and granite counters create a warm and welcoming space. Another covered porch extends the living space outside. The elegant first floor master, with access to the porch also, contains a luxurious bath with double vanities, large shower and plenty of closet storage. The lower level adds a recreation room, bedroom and bath. This current model home is for sale.
For those who want or need to move soon, two homes are nearing completion plus three additional homes are in various stages of construction, offering the opportunity to still choose select finishes. The homes range from approximately 2,170 to over 2,400 square feet and feature two to four bedrooms. Special attention has been given to the layout and design of each villa to ensure ample entertaining and storage space are included.
Within each Lambie plan there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. They enjoy the process of working directly with the client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness.
Lawn care and snow removal are covered by the monthly homes association fee. “People want to spend time going out to dinner, spending time with their families or traveling, not worrying about yard work. These villas give them that option of worry-free living,” says Lambie.
What truly sets Lambie Custom apart is its commitment to personalized care. Jim Lambie meets with each potential client personally, learning their likes and dislikes and finding the best solutions to their unique housing needs. “It’s just a matter of pride in my work. I want each client to be completely happy with their new home,” says Lambie.
Personalized service and attention to detail has made Lambie Custom Homes a treasured partner to homebuyers for the last four decades. For more information about these communities or any of the Lambie Custom floorplans, visit www.lambiecustom.com or call/text 913-669-8000
LAMBIE CUSTOM HOMES
The Enclave at Prairie Star: Prairie Star Parkway and Monticello Road, Lenexa
Prices starting in the low $400,000s
