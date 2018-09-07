Reserve at Riverstone’s convenient location is unbeatable

The Reserve at Riverstone is a growing master-planned community conveniently located just north of M-152 and west of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Road in the northland. Residents enjoy miles of walking trails, green space and a sparkling swimming pool and bath house at the neighborhood’s north entrance in addition to being within walking distance of several family oriented hot-spots including the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and one of the city’s most popular shopping districts, Zona Rosa.
“The proximity to shopping is unbeatable. It is just across the street from Zona Rosa and a quick walk or bike ride to shops and restaurants. It is next to a major highway so residents can easily get to anywhere in the city which is appealing especially for those who travel often and desire a short commute to KCI Airport,” said Lisa White, ReeceNichols agent and community manager. “Added to that is the award-winning Park Hill School District, where there are limited opportunities left to build. The school district continues to be in high demand for homebuyers.”
Phase 3 is now open, offering 43 homesites, some backing to trees or greenspace on two cul-de-sacs.
Prospective buyers have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot with a $1,000 refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.
The Reserve at Riverstone boasts an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Patriot Homes, Integrity Homes, 4 Corners Homes, Hearthside Homes and Affinity Homes.
“Interest has been strong and nearly 40 percent of the lots are already reserved. We’re very excited about this new phase, which still has a good amount of walkout and desirable lots remaining.” Lisa noted.
For those wanting to move soon, four ranch or reverse 1.5-story completed inventory homes are ready for immediate occupancy. Several more plans are in various stages of construction and buyers who act quickly may still be able to select finishes.
“Not everyone has the time or desire to build, which is why our builders also provide a variety of inventory homes to choose from,” said Lisa.
The furnished model by Patriot Homes is a true ranch floor plan with four bedrooms and two and a half baths and three car garage. A large entry opens into a formal dining room and gorgeous living space with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The kitchen is large with custom cabinets and walk-in pantry. The main floor walks out to poured patio and large back yard. The spacious and relaxing master suite offers a dual head walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks and custom cabinetry.
The community will have two entries on the Fall Parade of Homes, September 22-October 7: #232 at 8148 NW 89th Terrace by Hearthside Homes and #233 at 8152 NW 90th Street by Patriot Homes. Be sure to add them to your list of favorites to tour.
The Reserve at Riverstone is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Reserve at Riverstone
Prices : Homes from the upper $300,000s
Location: 8148 NW 90th Street
Hours: Tuesday 1-6pm, Wednesday-Sunday 12-6pm and Monday by appointment
Contact: Linda Ludy and Lisa White, Riverstone@ReeceNichols.com or 816.584.2654
