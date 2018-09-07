Luxury Villas for Lease Offer Golf Course Living Within Steps of Lenexa City Center

In today’s housing market, many people are seeking flexibility, a carefree lifestyle and the peace of mind of “lock and leave.” The Fairway Villas at City Center offer this lifestyle along with the unique additions of golf course views and walkability to dining, community experiences and first-class recreational facilities. The one-of-a-kind location offers the uncommon combination of beautiful green vistas, just steps away from Lenexa’s civic, retail and recreational center.
According to Melanie Mann, who markets the property with Jeffrey Alpert for Park Place Partners, “Our villa leasing offers a care-free, luxury lifestyle without the constraints of home ownership in a truly unique setting combining spectacular golf course views alongside the amenities of Lenexa City Center.”
This boutique community offers luxury, maintenance-free, for-lease living overlooking three picturesque fairways of the Canyon Farms Golf Course and Golf Club. Through a special arrangement, Fairways residents may join the Canyon Farms Club as either social or full members and enjoy the many amenities including the premier championship golf course and magnificent new clubhouse with both public and private restaurants, a fitness center and swimming pool.
Directly north of Fairway Villas, Lenexa City Center offers numerous restaurants and boutiques, the state-of-the-art Lenexa Rec Center, and the Lenexa Public Market featuring indoor and outdoor entertainment and activities. Farmer markets, art shows and community activities are scheduled year-round. Additionally, the newest branch of the Johnson County Library and The District at City Center, a mixed-use, urban-style destination, will open next year.
“Because of our location, the community features quiet residential streets and connections to the greenway trails, which is a huge amenity for people who like walking, jogging and biking,” said Mann. “And we are at the top of a hill, so our views are incredible, both from inside the homes as well as from the covered verandas.”
The Fairway Villas offer comprehensive 24/7 maintenance. “In a typical maintenance-provided ownership situation, it’s not unusual to have exterior maintenance and landscaping covered,” said Alpert. “But for this leased product, it is full-service inside and out, allowing the residents more free-time and the security of locking and leaving their home when travelling.”
Built by Lambie Custom Homes, the villas feature detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages. The 2,300 square foot floor plans offer spacious main level living, featuring an open design for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home. Attached two-car garages offer security, convenience and privacy.
The living area includes a gas fireplace and separate dining area adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring custom-built, stained birch cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, brick-set subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker and external ice and water dispenser.
The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet next to the separate laundry room with a washer and dryer – all perfect for anyone who may be downsizing.
The lower level offers plenty of room for additional family members or guests with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious recreation/entertainment room. It also contains extensive storage space for off-season items.
“These villas are like free-standing homes,” Alpert said. “Everything from the fixtures to the hardwood floors are premium, which is something you usually don’t find in a rental residence.”
“We designed these villas as a great lifestyle option for a wide range of people from young couples, to families with children of any age where they have a place to play and hangout in a lower level rec room, to baby boomers,” said Mann. “They are also attractive to people looking for upscale executive housing.”
Residents are minutes away from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues on the Country Club Plaza, South Overland Park, the Crossroads Art District, Leawood, and Downtown. KCI airport and Lawrence are also only 30 minutes away.
The Fairways at City Center
Prices: Starting at $3,150 per month.
Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.
Model Home Hours: Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.
Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com.
