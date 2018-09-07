Move-in ready homes give you more time to enjoy resort-style amenities

The new school year just started, but you may already be feeling the stress of a hectic weekday schedule. Imagine if you could unwind with a few leisurely laps in one of Cedar Creek’s two neighborhood swimming pools. Or, instead of the usual “what’s for dinner?” debate, grab your favorite sandwich ingredients and a blanket and enjoy a family picnic next to the rippling waters of Shadow Lake.
Several move-in ready homes await throughout Cedar Creek, which means you can be moved into the community and enjoying the idyllic scenery and resort-style amenities in no time!
In Valley Ridge, which is ideally situated near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool, several move-in ready homes are available. James Engle Custom Homes has a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, 1½-story home immediately available at $552,170. The builder has another move-in ready home available: a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, reverse 1½-story floor plan priced at $558,297.
Tabernacle Homes has a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-story home that’s also move-in ready, priced at $532,189. A reverse 1½-story home from New Mark Homes is move-in ready and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $529,900. Additionally, Roeser Homes has a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, 1½-story home that’s priced at $570,357.
The Ridge at Shadow Glen continues to attract attention for two compelling reasons. It’s home to the last remaining golf course homesites in Cedar Creek. Plus, residents enjoy the convenience of maintenance-provided living, giving them more time to savor Cedar Creek’s resort-style amenities. Two move-in ready homes are available from Roeser Homes, both of which are four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story floor plans. One home offers 3,412 square feet and is priced at $760,114, while the second home offers 3,234 square feet and is priced at $593,975.
In the nearby Villas of Shadow Glen, also a maintenance-provided neighborhood, a move-in ready Shadow I floor plan from Prairie Homes is available for $500,000. The reverse 1½-story home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
And in luxurious Hidden Lake Estates, a four-bedroom, reverse 1½-story home with four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms from Roeser Homes is move-in ready and priced at $1,061,339. Additionally, Bickimer Homes offers a move-in ready 1½-story home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, priced at $840,000.
While you tour these move-in ready homes, don’t forget to explore the rest of Cedar Creek’s amenities, including four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails and the Swim & Racquet Club. Plus, an indoor gymnasium is fully equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and performances.
With such an impressive selection of new homes in a variety of architecturally distinct neighborhoods, there’s no doubt that prospective buyers have the flexibility of choice when selecting a new home at Cedar Creek.
“Cedar Creek has every kind of custom home setting available,” said Don Julian of Don Julian Builders, who has built in Cedar Creek since the community’s early days. “All the things buyers ask for are there.”
FACT BOX:
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
