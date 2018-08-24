New phase IV model home row under construction

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park!
The new model home row for phase IV is under construction and nearing completion, featuring updated and new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders, New Mark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Suma Design, Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction. An opening is scheduled for fall 2018 during the upcoming Fall Parade of Homes event.
The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is enhanced by the recent opening of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in the newest phase is from the $90,000s to $140,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites are available now for reservations, which can be done at the temporary community information office and model home located at 13004 W. 168th St. Development of phase V lots has also begun, with additional new homesites available this fall located immediately south of the phase IV model homes.
Chapel Hill Estates’ phase IV will feature an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in the next phase. New, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”
Current available homes include Nick Zvacek Construction’s 1½-story Anderson II home, which is under construction at 17016 Hauser and priced at $439,900 with a 45-day delivery. Additionally, the Montebella two-story at 17000 Hauser features a finished basement and backs to community green space and a trail. The home is priced at $448,500 and will be completed in the next 60 days.
Additional soon-to-be available homes include Dutton Homes’ two-story Bristol plan, which includes a finished lower level and is located at 12909 W. 168th St. The home features 5+ bedrooms, five bathrooms and is priced at $469,430, with an approximate completion time of 30 days.
Bickimer Construction has an award-winning Jefferson reverse 1½-story plan with 30-day closing available. The home is located at 17000 Gillette and is priced at $497,885.
James Engle Custom Homes offers two available homes. The first is an Emery reverse 1½-story home located at 16813 Bradshaw with a tree-shaded back yard and 30-day delivery, priced at $514,125. This home features a new front elevation in the mid-century design area.
The second available home is a Laurel 1½-story floor plan at 12900 W. 170th St., which won a silver American Dream Award in the Spring Parade of Homes. The home includes a daylight lower level, covered deck with a see-through fireplace and 30-day delivery, priced at $521,551.
New Mark Homes has a Hampton VI reverse 1½-story at 16700 Haskins ready for buyer selections and priced at $479,950. And Parkview Homes has started the Addison reverse 1½-story speculative home at 16709 Hauser. The home is priced at $479,900 and backs to the community tree preservation green space.
JFE Construction features a Gunnison II reverse 1½-story with 30-day close at 16812 Gillette. The home walks out to green space and the community trail system and is priced at $511,900.
Comerio Corporation just completed the Varese 1½-story plan, which features 30-day closing availability and backs to phase IV green space and an asphalt trail at 13201 W. 171st Street. The home is priced in the upper $400,000s.
In addition to an appealing new selection of homesites, prospective buyers will also have an opportunity to choose from an enticing array of floor plans provided by the community’s incredible builder team. An expanded builder line-up now includes current builders Don Julian Builders, Parkview Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Nick Zvacek Construction and Comerio Corporation, as well as new-to-Chapel Hill builders Suma Design & Construction, Rob Washam Homes, NewMark Homes, Encore Homes, Roeser Homes, Dutton Homes, JFE Homes, Eastwood Homes and Ryan Homes.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 550+ homes. The rural-like charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace.
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill is located in Overland Park at 167th Street and Pflumm Road (across from Heritage Park). Model homes are open daily until 5 p.m. (except for major holidays). To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383 or visit www.ChapelHillKC.com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: ChapelHillKC.com
