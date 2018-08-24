Summer Savings and Exciting Changes at Tom French Villas

Tom French, a leader in developing and building maintenance-provided communities, has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles. And at Gatewood Villas and Covington Court twin villas, he is offering a huge Summer Savings Special for those who want to move soon: Purchase an inventory home before August 30, 2018, and receive free wrap screening on the existing covered deck/patio and two inch wood blinds throughout the home.
Gatewood Villas, situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.
The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space that buyers have come to expect from Tom French homes. All of the homes offer an open floor plan with a traditional entry, large great room with vaulted ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Several arched openings, elegant trim details, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for a casual elegance expected in villa living. Window placement and outdoor living areas take advantage of the views afforded by the secluded home sites. Two homes are available now plus two more are under construction, showcasing the latest design elements and luxurious lifestyle residents enjoy at Gatewood Villas. Visit the community on weekends 12-5pm.
Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with a jetted tub, custom-tiled shower with mosaic accents and twin vanities. The master bath opens into a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry that also conveniently opens to the mudroom and pocket office. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, second and third bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The Ensley offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level, with a third bedroom, full bathroom and recreation room in the lower level.
There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of six homes, available for immediate occupancy, with prices starting in the $370s. Phase Two will be opening this summer, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the Alderwood and Ensley plans. Phase Two will also offer the new Ensley III plan that is a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The furnished model at 11517 S. Waterford Drive, a three bedroom, two and a half bath Alderwood plan, is open Friday through Monday, 12-5pm.
Many features are included as standard in French’s villa plans. Trim work includes iron spindles, ample crown moldings and two-panel arch interior doors. Hardwood floors are installed in the entry, kitchen, dining room and great room. Tile floors are found in the laundry and all bathrooms. Kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity tops are granite. The new popular finishes are featured in the lighting fixtures and the main-floor plumbing fixtures. A covered deck or patio offers outdoor living space.
“Come out and take a look at the fresh new designs and décor available,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
Tom French villas are an opportunity to “right size” your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes. The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal and community amenities are all taken care of by the homes association.
For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $370s.
* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $500s.
Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net
